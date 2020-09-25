FG to give succour to victims of Lokoja tanker explosion, says Bello

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has disclosed that the Federal Government has assured him it would bring succour to the families of those who lost their lives at the recent tanker explosion in Lokoja, Kogi State. 23 persons, including school children, were officially reported to have lost their lives to the unfortunate Wednesday’s inferno. Briefing newsmen after a meeting with the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa yesterday, the Kogi State governor said: “The Vice President is a very caring father and is concerned about what happened particularly in what happened yesterday, the unfortunate accident that claimed the lives of innocent citizens in Kogi State. “So our discussion was very fruitful.

He expressed his sympathies and condolences to the families of those that lost their loved ones and promised to ensure that Federal Government brings succour to the families of those that have lost their loved ones and to ensure that future occurrences, especially on that spot does occur again. So, our discussion was very fruitful.” Asked what to expect after his meeting with the Minister of Works and House, Babatunde Fashola, Bello said: “My visit to the Minister of Works and Housing is in connection with the road infrastructure and other infrastructure that criss-cross Kogi State, especially with the incident of yesterday.

It was an accident. It can happen at any point in time. “The minister swiftly invited all those that are concerned as far as our road construction and reconstruction are concerned. He has directed that FEMA moves into that spot immediately and fix those areas.

“Not only that; the road that links when coming from Okene, Lokoja, down to Abaji, between Kabba to Egbe, Omuaran to Ilorin and Ganaja village across to Shuntako, Dekina down to Ayangba, he has taken them very seriously and has promised that it will be well funded this time around.”

He added: “Also, the rehabilitation of Muritala Mohammed Bridge; you know it’s only one lane that is being used. So, he has actually called the contractors to ensure that we speedily complete that project in view of the ember months that we are in now.”

