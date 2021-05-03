FG to halt N328.4bn extortion by liners with insurance cover

There is a new move by the Federal Government to introduce insurance cover on containers in order to save importers using Nigerian ports from paying N328.4 billion annually illegal charges introduced by shipping lines.

Also, the insurance cover will reduce the cost of doing business at the ports. Liners have been charging N200,000 as container deposit for over a decade, but the illegal money has been going into shipping lines’ coffers due to weak regulation in the port industry.

Findings by New Telegraph revealed that no fewer than 1.64 million Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) of containers exited the port in 2020 alone. Data obtained from Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) revealed that in 2020, the Lagos Port received 632,148TEUs; Tincan Island Port, 650,365TEUs; Onne Port, 266,109 TEUs; Rivers Port, 91,971 TEUs and Calabar Port, 1,561TEUs. However, the shipping lines have been hiding under the gridlock at the port roads to bring in the illegal charges. Worried by the series of complaints, Nigeria Shippers’ Council (NSC) approached the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) in Abuja to seek a final solution to the charges. The Executive Secretary of NSC, Mr Hassan Bello, said it was necesssry to look into risk management at the various ports in order to ease business in the area of policies involving goods on transit, accidents, loss, and damages in order to move away from religious sentiments that everything happened for a reason.

Bello noted that the container deposit charged by liners at the ports was between N150,000 and N200,000, which runs into billions of naira, thereby making supply costly. He noted that the liners were doing this because most of the containers could not be returned within the expected date due to the nature of the roads.

He said: “As port regulator, we have our eyes on the cost of doing business in Nigeria. So, in ease of doing business and the cost of doing business, we want to make our ports competitive, we have to moderate the cost.

“One of the costs is insurance deposits that shippers pay for taking the containers out of the port. “The containers are the assets of the shipping compa nies. They must be returned in perfect condition and so they don’t get that because as at the time the containers are not returned, the deposit is not refunded.”

He stressed that access to the port may be difficult, saying that if a container was not returned within a certain time limit, the shippers would forgo the deposit. Bello explained that in some instances, shipping companies don’t pay the deposit in good time, when the containers are returned. He said that there were lot of issues like this, which insurance companies could take care of in the industry.

He said that the insurance companies could come in to make sure the containers are covered at a lesser cost in order to reduce some of the challenges faced by the shippers. Bello said: “We want policy on the participation of insurance in container regime, there is policy on goods in transit of course.

“We want the policies to cover most of the risk that shippers, freight forwarders incurred including demurrage and rent.

“If this could be covered, that will make shipping extremely cheaper and also doorto- door delivery of cargoes covered by insurance.” Commissioner for Insurance (NAICOM), Mr Olorundare Thomas, also said that the new step being taking by the council would make insurance significant in the maritime sector, saying that the creative ideas would deepen the market of the commission in the maritime industry.

He explained: “When it comes to trading, marine is in the frontline and insurance itself move with trading, insurance started with marine insurance largely before fire, but marine is quite critical in the history of insurance development.

“With what we have gone through in the country and globally, we need to take insurance more seriously than ever, than what we have done in the past.” Thomas added that the Commission would look into establishing a committee with both agencies to factor out the modalities on how insurance could be factored in at the ports to reduce cost of business.

