FG to honour Ogun gov with Industrial Revolution award

In recognition of his efforts to enhance rapid industrialisation, ease of doing business and make the state Nigeria’s top investment destination, the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, will, today be decorated by President Muhammadu Buhari with the distinguished award for Industrial Revolution. This was made known in a letter dated September 21, and addressed to the governor by the Permanent Secretarty (General Services) in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr. Nmadi Mbaeri. The awards, which will be held at the State House Conference Centre Abuja, are being organised by The Best Strategic Media (TBS) in collaboration with the Office of the SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha.

The latest award, coming on the heels of the confirmation by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) that Ogun State, with 100.9bn revenue profile in 2021, is one of the states with the highest internally generated revenue nationwide, coming only after Lagos, the FCT and Rivers State, is expected to further spur the Ogun governor to achieve greater excellence in governance.

 

