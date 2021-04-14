FG to IMF: Our N32.92trn debt stock sustainable

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, has said Nigeria’s debt stock standing at N32.92 trillion is sustainable. In a message to the Director, International Monetary Funds (IMF) Africa Department, Abebe Selassie, the minister, however, said the Federal Government was only bothered with pressures of debt services.

She commended the World Bank Group, Group of 20 (G20) for debt service suspension initiative recently put in place. Ahmed stated these in a statement issued by her Media Assistant, Mallam Tanko Abdullahi Yunusa. “We are mindful of our experiences in this regard and the credibility and commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to transparency and accountability in public expenditure. “We take note that our current debt levels are comparatively good, but we are aware of the pressures on debt services and commend the WBG and The Group of 20 (G20) for the debt service suspension initiative.

“However, with current obvious limitations of the debt service suspension, we may not embrace it, and would prefer to focus on diversifying our economy and enhance efforts at revenue mobilisation and other best practices, and would appreciate the understanding and strong support of the IMF in expanding the monitoring and reporting of all public spending, as well as ensuring easy public access to spending data.

“We commend the extension of the suspension to 2021 as a positive step, but there is need to address the apparent reluctance of the private creditors to participate in the initiative as their participation will ensure a meaningful treatment of debt challenges of countries requesting support under this framework,” she affirmed. She said that priority areas of Nigerian government were diversifying the economy from oil, focusing on revenue mobilisation, infrastructural development, addressing food security and human development.

She said the economy just emerged from recession after it was hit by COVID-19. “It did not only push us back to recession, but also reversed most of the development gains recorded in the past decade,” she said. The setbacks, according to her, required that the government made policy trade-off to quickly fill the deepening gaps, adding that nonetheless, quite a number of the policies were well thought out and decisive steps aimed at building resilience. To mitigate the impact of the pandemic, she said government encapsulated the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) with the support of development partners, including the World Bank Group (WBG) last year. “Although the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) recorded a growth rate of 0.11 per cent (year-on-year) in the fourth quarter of 2020, in contrast to -3.62 per cent in Q3’20 and 2.55 per cent in the corresponding period of 2019, and inflation creeping through 17.per cent, we are a bit encouraged by the recent IMF forecast of 2.5 per cent,” she also said.

Speaking on the implication of the trajectories, she said: “The implication in all of these is that while we may be on the right path, we do believe that with our population growth and demographic trends, only a sustained GDP growth of between seven per cent and nine per cent will see us through to where we intend to be by lifting up 100 million people out of poverty by 2030.” Ahmed told Selassie that discussions with multilateral institutions such as the IMF could not be concluded without discussing ongoing COVID-19 vaccination.

“The vaccination programme for Nigeria has been progressive and is gradually yielding needed results. As at the time of this meeting, slightly less than a million doses of the vaccine have been administered, representing less than 0.5 percent of the population of the country. We are working assiduously to cover much ground by ensuring that as many as are willing to be vaccinated are promptly attended to.”

“However, Nigeria, like many countries in Africa, is concerned about adequate supply. The proper thing may be for producer countries to release their excess stock of vaccines to developing countries that currently have limited or no access. We would appreciate your assistance in that regard. Similarly, multilateral institutions such as the IMF/World Bank are encouraged to continue to pool resources together, particularly the COVAX facility and the African Union (AU) initiative to support local manufacturers in the production of vaccine in Africa”

