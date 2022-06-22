FG to IMF, World Bank, Others: Fuel subsidy removal untenable

…considers mini grids to tackle power failure

‘Only CBN Board can sanction Emefiele for alleged infraction’

President Muhammadu Buhari said the Federal Government has ruled out the possibility of heeding the calls by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, and other leading economists, to remove the fuel subsidy. The President disclosed this in an interview he granted Bloomberg News recently, which the transcripts were made available to newsmen by his media office. Defending his government’s retention of fuel subsidy against the advice of experts, Buhari said: “Most Western countries are today implementing fuel subsidies. Why would we remove ours now? What is good for the goose is good for the gander! What our Western allies are learningthehard way iswhat looks good on paper and the human consequences are two different things.

President Muhammadu Buhari said the Federal Government has ruled out the possibility of heeding the calls by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, and other leading economists, to remove the fuel subsidy. The President disclosed this in an interview he granted Bloomberg News recently, which the transcripts were made available to newsmen by his media office. Defending his government’s retention of fuel subsidy against the advice of experts, Buhari said: “Most Western countries are today implementing fuel subsidies. Why would we remove ours now? What is good for the goose is good for the gander! What our Western allies are learning the hard way is what looks good on paper and the human consequences are two different things.

“My government set in motion plans to remove the subsidy late last year. After further consultation with stakeholders, and as events unfolded this year, such a move became increasingly untenable. Boosting internal production for refined products shall also help. Capacity is due to step up markedly later this year and next, as private players and modular refineries (Dangote Refinery, BUA Group Refinery, Waltersmith Refinery) come on board.” Asked what his government was doing to ensure food security at the face of spiralling inflation, the President accused the European Union (EU) of encouraging the export of their subsidised food into Africa and, therefore, undermining the continent’s food sustainability efforts.

He charged: “The EU’s policies in particular are all rhetoric of open trade – yet their Common Agricultural Policy subsidy programmes and export of those subsidised goods create dependence, undermine Africa’s self-sufficiency, and cause food poverty and starvation.” Rating his performance in the last seven years on how he has been able to achieve his goal of fighting corruption, the President told his interviewers that he had been able to secure the repatriation of looted funds because the nation’s international partners could trust his leadership.

“Working with our international partners, hundreds of millions of various currencies have been returned from abroad – primarily from the UK, US, and Switzerland – and used as social and welfare funds distributed directly to the poorest during the COVID pandemic and the provision of long-delayed infrastructure: roads, bridges, rail, and power.

“As an illustration, monetary recoveries (January- December, 2021) show that more N152 billion has been recovered. Dollar recoveries for the year amount to over USD 386 million; GBP, more than 1.1 million; Euro, about 157,000; Saudi Riyals, about 1.7 million; some more in digital and other currencies. “Those partners refused to return these monies held for decades to previous Nigerian administrations in the certainty they would simply be re-stolen. They changed their approach with us because they knew my administration could be trusted.” On why he has refused to sanction the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, for showing interest in contesting for presidency ahead of the 2023 general election while still in office, the President said: “The CBN governor is appointed by the President.

But this appointment is subject to confirmation by the Nigerian Senate. Ultimately, it will be for the CBN’s Board of Directors to determine whether a CBN governor’s actions have fallen foul of the laws in place, to ensure he can most effectively carry out his duties.” Asked to assess his performance in the fight against insecurity, Buhari said he had been able to recover territories hitherto held by the Boko Haram insurgents and depleted their ranks, adding that his administration’s execution of vast infrastructural projects had set the country on the course of sustainable and equitable growth. According to him, “The jets acquired from the US and intelligence shared by British were not provided to previous administrations and stand as testament to renewed trust re-built between Nigeria and our traditional Western allies under my government.”

He, however, called on Western powers to designate the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist organization, alleging that the IPOB members were responsible for the damages to oil pipelines and installations in the country. “Criminality and terrorism in oil-producing regions hamper production, and it would help if our Western allies designated IPOB as a terrorist group, given their complicity in damage to pipelines and infrastructure,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...