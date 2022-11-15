FG to increase TCN’s wheeling capacity by 1,000MW

The Federal Government has said that it is working towards increasing the wheeling capacity of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) by over 1,000megawatts (MW).

The Minister of Power, Mr Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this while inspecting the wheeling capacity project at the “Abuja Ring Project” being executed by TCN.

He disclosed that there were six similar projects nationally and that all should be done before the end of the year.

Aliyu noted that the six projects would be made up of lines and substations, and when completed will increase TCN’s wheeling capacity by over 1000 Megawatts (MW).

He stated that the TCN’s planned to improve grid capacity is 90 per cent complete.

He said: “The project is about six and they are over 90 per cent completed and hope to be completed by November, or December. The contractor is chasing the completion date and when completed it will increase the power supply in Abuja and environ.

“This project is funded by a loan of $170 million from the French Development Agency (AFD) and started by President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration in 2018 in the quest to increase the capacity of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).”

The minister stated that it would comprise new substations around Dawaki, Gwarinpa, the New Apo substation, Old Apo existing substation, adding that the new Apo substation is a new one and is receiving a 330 KVA line from Nassarawa to boost supply in Abuja and environ.

