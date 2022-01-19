News

FG to inject 10m gas cylinders into circulation

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu Comment(0)

The Federal Government intends to inject over 10 million gas cylinders into circulation in the country through collaboration with the relevant stakeholders. Accordingly, it also plans to create micro refilling and distribution centres across each state to increase affordability and availability of the commodity for Nigerians. This was disclosed by the ManagingDirectorof Nigeria Petroleum and Gas, Nigeria Limited (LPG), Alhaji Musa Ibrahim Abubakar during a two-day awareness campaign programme organised by the company Tuesday in Bauchi.

According to him, the objectives of the sensitization and enlightenment campaign was to encourage the use of gas and reduce the use of fire wood and charcoal which will also reduce the rate of deforestation and environmental pollution with its consequent health hazards on the people.

He further explained that the Federal Government is also making efforts to achieve development towards targeting the 9.0 on Global Carbon Cleaner Energy of Sustainable Development Goal and United Nation agenda. In his speech, the Senior Special Adviser to the President on LPG and also the Programme Manager, Mr Dayo Adeshina, said the Federal Government is highly desirous on improving the low utilization of gas and discourage the use of local firewood and charcoal in the country.

In his keynote address, Governor Bala Mohammed, who was ably represented by his deputy, Senator Baba Tela, said the program was a timely one and Bauchi Government is ready to partner with the LPG programme to achieve its desired goals by providing the most needed support. He appealed to the LPG to make provision for adequate gas cylinders for people in the market to reduce dependency on local alternative sources of cooking.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Van Taylor Reflects On His Mission To Eradicate Poverty In Senegal

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some businesspeople desire success and wealth for their personal gain. In contrast, others take their fortunes and use them to make positive changes in the world. Philanthropists have been actively campaigning to make the world a better place for centuries. Today, philanthropy is viewed as one of the most laudable endeavors a wealthy person can […]
News Top Stories

Reps pass N17.12trn 2022 budget, raises oil benchmark to $62 per barrel

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

…extend 2021 financial plan to March 2022… raise oil benchmark to $62pb EFCC, NFIU to utilise 10% of recoveries Buhari seeks Senate’s approval for N276.8 bn virement to fund 2021 budget The House of Representatives yesterday passed the 2022 Appropriations Bill, raising the initial estimates from N16.39 trillion to 17.12 trillion. The approval was given […]
News

GOV EMMANUEL VOWS TO MAKE A’IBOM AVIATION HUB IN W’AFRICA

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…AS IBOM AIR ACQUIRES FIFTH AIRCRAFT     Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has promised to transform the state into an aviation hub in the West African subregion.   He made the vow while announcing the arrival of the lastest Bombardier CRJ900 recently acquired by the state owned airline – Ibom Air. He […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica