FG to inject 10m gas cylinders into circulation

The Federal Government intends to inject over 10 million gas cylinders into circulation in the country through collaboration with the relevant stakeholders.

Accordingly, it also plans to create micro refilling and distribution centres across each state to increase affordability and availability of the commodity for Nigerians.

This was disclosed by the Managing Director of Nigeria Petroleum and Gas, Nigeria Limited (LPG), Alhaji Musa Ibrahim Abubakar during a two-day awareness campaign programme organised by the company Tuesday in Bauchi.

According to him, the objectives of the sensitization and enlightenment campaign was to encourage the use of gas and reduce the use of fire wood and charcoal which will also reduce the rate of deforestation and environmental pollution with its consequent health hazards on the people.

He further explained that the Federal Government is also making efforts to achieve development towards targeting the 9.0 on Global Carbon Cleaner Energy of Sustainable Development Goal and United Nation agenda.

In his speech, the Senior Special Adviser to the President on LPG and also the Programme Manager, Mr Dayo Adeshina, said the Federal Government is highly desirous on improving the low utilization of gas and discourage the use of local firewood and charcoal in the country.

In his keynote address, Governor Bala Mohammed, who was ably represented by his deputy, Senator Baba Tela, said the program was a timely one and Bauchi Government is ready to partner with the LPG programme to achieve its desired goals by providing the most needed support.

He appealed to the LPG to make provision for adequate gas cylinders for people in the market to reduce dependency on local alternative sources of cooking.

Other highlights of the programme included the unveiling of gas powered cars and ‘Keke Napeps’.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...