FG to inject fresh N15bn into poverty reduction initiative

… adopts cooperative societies for rural empowerment

The Federal Government has revealed its plans to inject additional N15 billion into the proposed Presidential Poverty Reduction Initiative (PPRI) programme in the country. This fresh fiscal plan is contained in the report of the Inter-Ministerial Expert Technical Committee recently submitted to the Minister of Special Duties and Inter- Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume. Saturday Telegraph learnt that the initial N15 billion will cover cost of project design, technology deployment, communication strategy, logistics and fine tuning many other components of the programmes that will be implemented across the country.

Akume said the present administration has adopted Cooperative Federation of Nigeria as a platform for the implementation of its ongoing poverty alleviation initiatives. He said this recently when he addressed participants at the Inter-Ministerial Stakeholders meeting on poverty alleviation, disclosing that the idea of using cooperative societies in implementing the initiative was based on the need to ensure that people at the rural areas benefit fully without being shortchanged. According to him, cooperative societies have over the years established their credibility, as well as wide coverage capacity that will help the present administration achieve the aim of the initiative.

He said: “The approach we propose to adopt and undertake with the utilisation of cooperative societies as an outcome of this meeting sets it apart from but also complements the other measures being adopted by government to tackle and eradicate poverty.

“The utilisation of the cooperative societies as the preferred Platform for driving this initiative arises from the fact that they are spread evenly along the length and breadth of the country and have a wider reach in terms of its membership.

“Therefore, there is an urgent need to act timeously so as to cushion the effects of these hardships on the general populace. Already, many Presidential initiatives have been put in place ameliorate the adverse effects of the pandemic.”

