FG to IOCs: Invest in mining sector

Nigeria has the capacity required to develop technologically and further power electric cars and phones, the Minster of Mines and Steel Development, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite, has said.

Adegbite said that the capacity was in the development of potential inherent in the solid minerals sector of the economy.

He spoke during an investment forum in Riyals, Saudi Arabia, recently, where he advised oil majors to invest in Nigerian mining sector for growth.

The forum was on harnessing potential in solid mineral industry for socio-economic development.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Ayodeji Adeyemi, the minister said that some international oil companies (IOCs) had indicated interest in the nation’s mining sector, urging them to key into the opportunities provided.

Nigeria, Adegbite said, was planning to sell rights on how to mine strategic areas in the industry later in the year, advising oil majors operating in Nigeria not to allow the opportunity provided by the Federal Government to slip by.

He said: “We have strengthened governance in the sector, as well as assuring that the sector is safe for business through the upgrade, automation and decentralisation of the Mining Cadastre Office (MCO).

“We are improving the connectivity between investors and the public with important geological information through the establishment of a Nigeria Geo-Data Centre at the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency.”

He noted that Nigeria had learnt its lessons over 50 years ago, when it discovered crude oil in Niger Delta region.

Adegbite said that government, on the back of the lessons derived in the course of carrying out extraction activities, had deepened the sector.

He said: “As we deepen our efforts to revitalise the mining sector, we are doing so with lessons learnt from a half-century of resource extraction. We recognise, for instance, that it is not enough to seek investments merely for the sake of exploitation and extraction.

“Rather than writing this new chapter of economic growth, our aim is to develop local industries, generate employment, and focus on resource beneficiation to create wealth along the mineral value chain.”

