News Top Stories

FG to IPOB, Oduduwa: You can’t intimidate Buhari

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Government has warned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as well as the Oduduwa and other secession groups that no amount of unlawful activities would intimidate President Muhammadu Buhari to bow to their pressure.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu stated the government’s position yesterday in Abuja while giving a scorecard of the Buhari administration at an event organised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Professional Forum which held at the National Secretariat of the party.

 

According to him, it’s a misnomer for anybody to call for a National Conference when the National Assembly was in place. He posited that the unity of the country was not negotiable, just as he disclosed that the president had made his position clear that the country would remain a united one.

 

“Look, one thing with this President and the National Secretary has said a bit of that, you can’t intimidate Buhari. You can’t bully him.”

 

Shehu, who described those calling for secessions as the problem of the country, noted, however, that reasonable opinions are now being voiced out by concerned citizens from the zones where the agitations are coming from. “Is it not only yesterday we read Afenifere, the most credible faction of Afenifere saying they are not for secession?

“The Ohanaze Ndigbo has said this over and over again. So this thing about secession, they had used it severally,” he said. He accused the agitators of using their agitation to intimate the President to compensate them, stressing that the president cannot be intimidated by such threats.

 

“You create secession and break up Nigeria and then you intimidate the sitting leader and then he opens the booth and he brings money to settle people. President Buhari will pay no one. He is not going to pay and now it is clear.

 

“The governors in the Southwest, we have all heard them, they have denounced all of these things. So it’s a sham, Nigerians want to be one, they want to continue. Yes, there are problems and we are hoping that as people united and loving of one another, we will come together and solve our problems.”

 

On the challenge of insecurity, he said: “This thing about security that no day passes without the media reporting killings. It is tragic, nobody is happy that deaths are being recorded. “But the point I want to make is that, it is in human nature we don’t know any country in the world today that is crime-free.

 

“When the question was raised, I was going to my WhatsApp message and interesting conversation recently, was around the publication of a New Nigerian newspaper Tuesday, November 16, 1966 and on the front page of this newspaper There is a story saying: ‘Midwest police rescue 10 kidnapped men’.

 

“If you open the press today and some people are reporting kidnapping you will think that this is the first time crime in the country. I’m not saying it is welcome home, please I shouldn’t be misunderstood.

 

“Even in the United States of America, two days ago, people were shot  and killed, eight of them for no reason. “So we have problems with infiltration of unauthorized weapons, this is why President Buhari ordered that anyone caught with AK-47 that is not law enforcement agent, is not authorized, that person should be shot immediately, don’t surrender that weapon.

 

“We know where it is all coming, I’m not going in the history, all of the things that are happening in the Sahel and Libya, uncontrolled and ungoverned (faces) around us and the terrorists being recruited from our own people and the people from far and distant places, including those that were displaced in Iraq and Syria and Libya.

 

“So, is a big challenge, let us cooperate with law enforcement agencies in the country to curtail these things and a lot of the times and I’ve said this in a number of places. “We also have bad eggs in our own communities who reveal the secrets of our military; they had this one in Katsina.

 

A tea seller near the airport, when they move the aircraft from Katsina Airport to operate against the bandits in Zamfara State, this tea seller alerts the bandits.

 

“The sponsors of bandits hired him, built a house for him, bought him a Golf car and gave him money to do bigger tea business.

 

“Each time an aircraft took off from Katsina Airport to go and operate in Zamfara, he will call them on phone and say they are coming.

 

By the time they get there, the target would have disappeared. So there are bad people in our communities. “What are we doing as citizens to rid ourselves of informants because the military people are as human as we are they have blood running in their veins.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Umahi suspends FADAMA3 Coordinator for alleged N145.2m fraud

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Ebonyi State governor, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday held 1st virtual state Executive council meeting in Abakaliki after testing positive for coronavirus and directed immediate suspension of Coordinator of FADAMA III in the state, Dr. Cletus Nwakpu, for alleged financial misappropriation Nwakpus’ suspension came following a report presented by the state Fiscal Responsibility Commission. Umahi directed […]
News Top Stories

Borno: Buhari condemns attack on Zulum

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the ambush on the entourage of Governor Umar Babagana Zulum of Borno State, by the Boko Haram insurgents leading to the death of security men and some operatives of Civilian-JTF.   In a statement Presidential spokesman, Shehu Garba signed and made available to newsmen yesterday, the President described the attack, […]
News Top Stories

Kalu applauds APC leadership on membership drive

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Ahead of the January 25 nationwide member registration and re-validation exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC), former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commended the national leadership of the APC under the able and dynamic leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, for the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica