FG to IPOB, Oduduwa: You can’t intimidate Buhari

The Federal Government has warned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as well as the Oduduwa and other secession groups that no amount of unlawful activities would intimidate President Muhammadu Buhari to bow to their pressure.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu stated the government’s position yesterday in Abuja while giving a scorecard of the Buhari administration at an event organised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Professional Forum which held at the National Secretariat of the party.

According to him, it’s a misnomer for anybody to call for a National Conference when the National Assembly was in place. He posited that the unity of the country was not negotiable, just as he disclosed that the president had made his position clear that the country would remain a united one.

“Look, one thing with this President and the National Secretary has said a bit of that, you can’t intimidate Buhari. You can’t bully him.”

Shehu, who described those calling for secessions as the problem of the country, noted, however, that reasonable opinions are now being voiced out by concerned citizens from the zones where the agitations are coming from. “Is it not only yesterday we read Afenifere, the most credible faction of Afenifere saying they are not for secession?

“The Ohanaze Ndigbo has said this over and over again. So this thing about secession, they had used it severally,” he said. He accused the agitators of using their agitation to intimate the President to compensate them, stressing that the president cannot be intimidated by such threats.

“You create secession and break up Nigeria and then you intimidate the sitting leader and then he opens the booth and he brings money to settle people. President Buhari will pay no one. He is not going to pay and now it is clear.

“The governors in the Southwest, we have all heard them, they have denounced all of these things. So it’s a sham, Nigerians want to be one, they want to continue. Yes, there are problems and we are hoping that as people united and loving of one another, we will come together and solve our problems.”

On the challenge of insecurity, he said: “This thing about security that no day passes without the media reporting killings. It is tragic, nobody is happy that deaths are being recorded. “But the point I want to make is that, it is in human nature we don’t know any country in the world today that is crime-free.

“When the question was raised, I was going to my WhatsApp message and interesting conversation recently, was around the publication of a New Nigerian newspaper Tuesday, November 16, 1966 and on the front page of this newspaper There is a story saying: ‘Midwest police rescue 10 kidnapped men’.

“If you open the press today and some people are reporting kidnapping you will think that this is the first time crime in the country. I’m not saying it is welcome home, please I shouldn’t be misunderstood.

“Even in the United States of America, two days ago, people were shot and killed, eight of them for no reason. “So we have problems with infiltration of unauthorized weapons, this is why President Buhari ordered that anyone caught with AK-47 that is not law enforcement agent, is not authorized, that person should be shot immediately, don’t surrender that weapon.

“We know where it is all coming, I’m not going in the history, all of the things that are happening in the Sahel and Libya, uncontrolled and ungoverned (faces) around us and the terrorists being recruited from our own people and the people from far and distant places, including those that were displaced in Iraq and Syria and Libya.

“So, is a big challenge, let us cooperate with law enforcement agencies in the country to curtail these things and a lot of the times and I’ve said this in a number of places. “We also have bad eggs in our own communities who reveal the secrets of our military; they had this one in Katsina.

A tea seller near the airport, when they move the aircraft from Katsina Airport to operate against the bandits in Zamfara State, this tea seller alerts the bandits.

“The sponsors of bandits hired him, built a house for him, bought him a Golf car and gave him money to do bigger tea business.

“Each time an aircraft took off from Katsina Airport to go and operate in Zamfara, he will call them on phone and say they are coming.

By the time they get there, the target would have disappeared. So there are bad people in our communities. “What are we doing as citizens to rid ourselves of informants because the military people are as human as we are they have blood running in their veins.

