FG to launch APP for project monitoring nationwide, says Minister

Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba Tuesday said that the Federal Government is developing an app to monitor projects in order to bridge the trust gap between government and citizens, saying that a National Development Plan that will involve all states of the federation and Local governments is being worked on.

This was even as the Lagos State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr Sam Egube said that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is to use the N1.15 trillion 2021 budget to drive employment and empower residents in the state.

Speaking during the tour of the state facilities and as well as ongoing projects in the state as part of the 2016 71 Resolution of the National Economic Council Strategy for States Economic Growth, the minister commended the Eko 360 data Warehousing and Analytical Platform which covers the T.H.E.M.E.S development agenda in the state. He also said the platform would help in providing data in the area of business development, health, agriculture, food security, education among other services.

The Minister of State, who also visited the Lagos Revenue House, Ikeja Bus Terminal, Oba Ogunji section of the Pen Cinema Bridge on inspection tour, which was coordinated by the Lagos State Resilience Office and led by Architect Gbolahan Oki, urged other state governments to emulate Lagos State in terms of people-oriented projects.

The minister said: “We are working on a National Development Plan of which all the states and local government are involved in the exercise. Like you know the economic recovery plan 2017-2020 expires December this year. We are already developing a succession plan that will follow suit.

“Also, the Nigerian Vision 2020 ends this year. We are also using that institutional arrangement to put inplace a Nigerian Agenda 2030. Lagos is part of that plan. there is no Nigeria without the state and local governments.”

On his part, the Commissioner, Lagos State Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, Sam Egube, also explained that the visit of the Minister of State for Budget, Clem Agba was basically to review some of the projects in the state.

Egube stated that the minister had earlier been intimated on the unified fibre ducts saying there is a clear programme that integrates Lagosians for skills transfer for local content and development of the people.

The commissioner said that efforts would be made to ensure that the 2021 budget in Lagos is implemented to drive employment and cushion the effect of the pandemic on the people. He added that state’s Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget is adopting geospatial data to enhance quality governance and interact in a practical way with stakeholders in all sectors in the state.

