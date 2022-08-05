FG to launch fresh policy on school safety

The Federal Government is coming up with a new policy to safeguard and protect schools nationwide. Billed for launch before the end of third quarter 2022, the National Planning for the Protection of Schools Policy is the government’s renewed strategy aimed at securing Nigerian schools for a safe guaranteed learning environment. According to the World Bank, the inability of the government to guarantee a safe learning environment for children is a drawback to the country’s human capital development. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Mrs. Zainab Ahmed dropped this hint yesterday in Abuja at a high lev-el summit for safety and safeguarding our schools which has as its theme: “Protecting our children and future, organised by the Emergency Coordination Centre. Since abduction of female students of Borno State’s Government Girls Secondary, Chibok in 2014 by a group of Islamic terrorists, the Federal Government has evolved measures aimed at protecting schools in the country. Speaking on the launch of the impeding policy, Mrs Ahmed said the National Plan will be implemented in phases starting with most at risk states, local governments and schools host communities.

“This National Plan is expected to be launched before the end of the third quarter of 2022, and will clearly outline how Nigeria intends to protect her schools and other learning places, so that our children can once again return to learning in a safer and more secured environment.

“We at the Federal Ministry of Finance and National Planning established a committee with members drawn from relevant ministries, departments and agencies, including Federal Ministry of Education, the military and other security agencies. The Committee has been working to collate inputs from the relevant MDAs and to develop a National Plan for Financing Safe Schools.

“The plan will incorporate state level plans, as well as Federal Government sectoral plans, with an emphasis on ensuring adequate budgetary allocation in order to create a safe learning environment for teaching, learning, and restoring confidence in the education system,” she said The Minister added that consultations were currently underway with states, local governments and other critical agencies of government, and committee she said was also working to identify the most transparent, effective and accountable ways of mobilizing and deploying resources. Speaking at the occasion, the World Bank Country Director to Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri noted with concern the inability of the government to guarantee a safe learning environment for children, saying it was a drawback to the country’s human capital development.

