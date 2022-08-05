News

FG to launch fresh policy on school safety

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Federal Government is coming up with a new policy to safeguard and protect schools nationwide. Billed for launch before the end of third quarter 2022, the National Planning for the Protection of Schools Policy is the government’s renewed strategy aimed at securing Nigerian schools for a safe guaranteed learning environment. According to the World Bank, the inability of the government to guarantee a safe learning environment for children is a drawback to the country’s human capital development. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Mrs. Zainab Ahmed dropped this hint yesterday in Abuja at a high lev-el summit for safety and safeguarding our schools which has as its theme: “Protecting our children and future, organised by the Emergency Coordination Centre. Since abduction of female students of Borno State’s Government Girls Secondary, Chibok in 2014 by a group of Islamic terrorists, the Federal Government has evolved measures aimed at protecting schools in the country. Speaking on the launch of the impeding policy, Mrs Ahmed said the National Plan will be implemented in phases starting with most at risk states, local governments and schools host communities.

“This National Plan is expected to be launched before the end of the third quarter of 2022, and will clearly outline how Nigeria intends to protect her schools and other learning places, so that our children can once again return to learning in a safer and more secured environment.

“We at the Federal Ministry of Finance and National Planning established a committee with members drawn from relevant ministries, departments and agencies, including Federal Ministry of Education, the military and other security agencies. The Committee has been working to collate inputs from the relevant MDAs and to develop a National Plan for Financing Safe Schools.

“The plan will incorporate state level plans, as well as Federal Government sectoral plans, with an emphasis on ensuring adequate budgetary allocation in order to create a safe learning environment for teaching, learning, and restoring confidence in the education system,” she said The Minister added that consultations were currently underway with states, local governments and other critical agencies of government, and committee she said was also working to identify the most transparent, effective and accountable ways of mobilizing and deploying resources. Speaking at the occasion, the World Bank Country Director to Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri noted with concern the inability of the government to guarantee a safe learning environment for children, saying it was a drawback to the country’s human capital development.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ogun vows to tackle rising cases of cultism in schools

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Worried by the high level of cultism in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions across the country, the Ogun State government has promised to fight the menace and make all the schools, including tertiary institutions a peaceful place of learning for the students.   The Special Adviser to the Governor on Technical Education, Prof. Joseph Odemuyiwa […]
News

Wike: I turned down offers to dump PDP

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday said that he had turned down several appeals from some quarters to abandon the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because he was a man of character.   Speaking at the inauguration of Chief Orabule Adiele Road, Rumuolumeni, formerly known as Aker-Base Road, by the Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie […]
News

best stories but disadvantaged in movie industry –Group

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Girls Voices Initiative’s Girl Nation Academy has said although women in the Nigerian movie industry tell the best of stories, they are disadvantaged and unable to thrive seamlessly in the industry. The group raised the concerns yesterday in Abuja while briefing the media ahead of its Premier Women’s International Film Festival Nigeria (WIFFEN) scheduled to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica