FG to launch maritime security in June – Amaechi 

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, has said that the Maritime Security Project would be launched in Lagos in June by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Amaechi made the disclosure Minday in his Abuja office, when the Belgian Ambassador to Nigeria paid him a courtesy visit.

He noted that the problem in the maritime sector was the maritime insecurity, stressing that the situation was more complex that the world knew.

The minister, however, assured that the Federal Government had evolved solution to the ugly development, stating that the Navy, Police, Army and State Security Services were all involved.

“The crisis in the Maritime Sector is the maritime Insecurity and its more complex than the world knows but the Federal Government has come up with a solution and it is ready to take off. The Navy, Police, Army and State Security Service are involved.

“If it is successful, in the near future there will be improvement in the Maritime security, then other countries in the Gulf of the Guinea can adopt it. 75% or 65% of crime comes from our water and if we are able to eliminate it, then we will be making a lot of progress.

“If you are in the air, you see what is happening in the water; if you are inside the water, you will be able to respond, the helicopter has the capacity to drop in the Naval men when they see anything suspicious,” he said.

