FG to leverage Chinese technology in tackling food insecurity

The federal government has said it would explore some Chinese technologies in tackling the menace of food insecurity in the country. The Minister of Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Muhammad Abubakar, disclosed this recently when he received the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Cui Jian Chun in Abuja. He noted that Nigeria would explore the Chinese Juncao technology for the development of a stronger agricultural base for the country. According to him: “If China can feed itself with over one billion population, we can too. We are ready to leverage on the Chinese technology to also develop our agricultural base “.

The minister assured the Chinese envoy that the ministry was keen in partnering with China to share in the Juncao technology in grass feed for livestock farming, traditional medicine and in biomass energy for crop protection. “We want to harness on these projects to create more jobs for Nigerian youth. Anything we do in agriculture is directed to youth empowerment, we will continue to collaborate and cooperate with China to actualise our goals”.

Chun in his remarks said that China has perfected plans to promote some pilot projects in Nigeria using the Juncao technology. According to him, the projects include mushroom cultivation, traditional medicine and the Juncao giant grass. He explained that the Juncao grass grow faster with high yields and rich nutrition and is used for the alleviation of soil erosion and rocky desertification.

