rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

FG to look beyond China for loans to finance rail infrastructure, says Amaechi

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Comment(0)

…to shutdown portion of Lagos-Ibadan rail project

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that the Federal Government may look for alternative sources for loans to finance rail infrastructure in the country if China fails to perform on the loan deal with Nigeria.
The minister dropped the hint that the government was already considering to approach banks in Europe for loans to finance rail projects Friday at a briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Team at the President Villa.
Amaechi also disclosed that the government would commence the $1.2 billion Kano-Kaduna rail project in the next two weeks.
Commenting on the delay in the release of the Chinese loan to finance the Ibadan-Kano line, Amaechi said: “If the Chinese don’t turn up in the next few months, why shouldn’t we approach the European banks to fund the Ibadan to Kano line? I will put that before the Minister of Finance. The Standard Chattered Bank has agreed to fund Lagos – Calabar, we are negotiating with them. We are negotiating Port Harcourt – Maiduguri. Kano – Maradi is funded by Pedy-Swiss. We would look for money from everybody.
“If we wait for the loans either from China or Europe, we may not be able to complete the project before we go. So, I have told the President that I will commence the project with our own funds, pending when the loan comes.”
The Minister also announced that government would shutdown cargo operations on the Apapa-Ebute Meta end of the newly flagged off Lagos-Ibadan rail project over defects in construction work along a section of the tracks.
The shutdown, expected to last for about three months, he said, followed discovery of soil defects on a refuse dump portion of the Apapa to Ebute Metta axis.
The President had recently commissioned the $1.5 billion Lagos-Ibadan rail line with the evacuation of cargo to the Ibadan dry port seen as a major component to ease the traffic gridlock along the Apapa and the Tin-can ports.
The Minister expressed fears that if the defects are not immediately rectified, a portion of the rail line runs the risk of sinking in the near future.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fayemi reconciles aggrieved Oyo APC bigwigs, members in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibada n

  Poised to ensure unity among its fold ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial election in Oyo, Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, yesterday brokered peace among the warring factions and divisions within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. APC leaders, who converged on the Ibadan […]
News

Decision to reduce civil servants’ salaries provocative – NASU

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), yesterday said the plan by the Federal Government to slash salaries of Federal civil servants is “provocative’’.   NASU made this known in a statement by its General Secretary, Mr. Peters Adeyemi, yesterday in Abuja. It will be recalled that the Minister of Finance, Mrs. […]
News

Hardship making patriotism difficult in Nigeria – ACF Chair 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Baba Negedu, Kaduna National Chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) Chief Audu Ogbe Thursday disclosed that, Nigeria had never needed integration and cohesion after the civil war like now, adding that the prevailing economic hardship is making it difficult for Nigerians to be patriotic. Audu Ogbe, who was the immediate past Minister of Agriculture, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica