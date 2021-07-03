rotimi amaechi ameachi
FG to look beyond China loans, says Amaechi

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has disclosed that the federal government may look for alternative sources for loans to finance rail infrastructure in the country if China fails to perform on the loan deal with Nigeria. The minister, who made this known yesterday at a briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Team at the President Villa, said that the government was already considering approaching banks in Europe for loans to finance rail projects.

Amaechi also disclosed that the government would commence the $1.2 billion Kano-Kaduna rail project in the next two weeks. Commenting on the delay in the release of the Chinese loan to finance the Ibadan- Kano rail, Amaechi said: “If the Chinese don’t turn up in the next few months, why shouldn’t we approach the European banks to fund Ibadan to Kano? I will put that before the Minister of Finance. The Standard Chartered Bank has agreed to fund Lagos – Calabar, we are negotiating with them. We are negotiating Port Harcourt – Maiduguri.

Kano – Maradi is funded by Pedy-Swiss. We would look for money from everybody. ‘‘If we wait for the loans either from China or Europe, we may not be able to complete the project before we go. So, I have told the President that I will commence the project with our own fund, pending when the loan comes.” He, however, countered the claims that China has not granted loans for rail projects in Nigeria saying: “ The only loan we have negotiated with Chinese government or China- EXIM bank that is yet to come is the Ibadan to Kano. Port Harcourt- Maiduguri went to Chinese company but we were yet to apply for a loan when we discovered that Europe has opened doors.

“Europe is ready to allow us borrow from them. So, we quickly went to Standard Chartered Bank, and that is $3.020billion. And my position now is that whatever that is in my budget, can I start funding? “Whatever I have, can I start funding from my budget? At any point in time they get the loan, then you will deduct what I have put in, so that Nigeria does not need to bear all the cost from loan. The way I am pursuing Port Harcourt – Maiduguri, Kano – Kaduna, and I am doing it like a native man, I think I have paid about N13billion for Port Harcourt – Maiduguri and I am about to pay another N10billion.”

The minister also announced that government would shutdown cargo operations on the Apapa-Ebute Meta end of the newly flagged off Lagos-Ibadan rail project over defects in construction work along a section of the tracks. The shutdown, expected to last for about three months, he said, followed discovery of soil defect on a refuse dump portion of the Apapa to Ebute Metta axis. The president had recently commissioned the $1.5b Lagos- Ibadan rail line with the evacuation of cargo to Ibadan dry port seen as a major component to ease the traffic gridlock along the Apapa and the Tin-can ports.

Amaechi expressed fears that if the defects are not immediately rectified, a portion of the rail line runs the risks of sinking in the near future. He equally decried the constant vandalisation of rail tracks across the country noting that existing penalties for suspected vandals are not deterring enough while suggesting that apprehended suspects should be made to face charges bordering on manslaughter.

