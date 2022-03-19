FG to lottery firms: Pay outstanding liabilities or risk license revocation

The Federal Government has issued a warning to licensed lottery companies in the country to pay all outstanding liabilities or they risk the revocation of their licenses. Speaking yesterday in Lagos at the official launch/flag off of the ‘Back to school jump start’ project, the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, said the government has a clear vision to transform the lottery in the country.

The empowerment programme with the theme: ‘No school left behind in Surulere,’ was initiated by the Office of the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, and funded by the National Lottery Trust Fund. Akume, who was represented by the Executive Secretary /CEO, National Lottery Trust Fund, Dr. Maigari Bello, commended the Speaker and the National Lottery Trust Fund for the initiative, saying the programme is heart-warming and commendable. He said: “I commend the National Lottery Trust Fund for providing the resources to facilitate the implementation of this remarkable initiative, whose idea I was told is to help increase the learning capacity in our public schools currently lagging behind as a result of poor access to digital learning infrastructure and other critical facilities.

