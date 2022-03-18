News

FG to lottery firms: Pay outstanding liabilities or risk license revocation

The Federal Government has issued a warning to licensed lottery companies in the country to pay all outstanding liabilities or they risk the revocation of their licenses.

Speaking yesterday in Lagos at the official launch/flag off of the ‘Back to school jump start’ project, the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, said the government has a clear vision to transform lottery in the country.

The empowerment programme with theme: ‘No school left behind in Surulere,’ was initiated by the Office of the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila and funded by the National Lottery Trust Fund.

Akume, who was represented by the Executive Secretary /CEO, National Lottery Trust Fund, Dr. Maigari Bello,
commended the Speaker and the National Lottery Trust Fund for the initiative, saying the programme is heart-warming and commendable.

“I commend the National Lottery Trust Fund for providing the resources to facilitate the implementation of this remarkable initiative, whose idea I was told is to help increase the learning capacity in our public schools currently lagging behind as a result of poor access to digital learning infrastructure and other critical facilities.

“Today’s event is indeed, a cause for celebration, which underscores the commitment, determination and promise of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in improving the capacity of our students to learn and excel in their studies using technology and e-learning facilities to scale-up their performance in age-grade examinations and competitions.

“Lottery is a wealth generation, and Nigeria’s gaming market is the fastest growing in Africa with sales revenues approaching 2 Trillion Naira annually.

“Given the potentials in this industry and its capacity to generate jobs, increase the nation’s GDP and improve her social wellbeing, government will not be deterred in pushing for reforms that are critical in shaping the growth of the industry for the benefit of Nigerians.

“Accordingly, government will continue to work constructively with the National Assembly to put forward legislations that will support the process of revitalizing the industry that hold great promise for Nigeria in raising enormous revenues for national development and creating job opportunities that would help to actualize President Muhammadu Buhari led government’s pledge of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

” For instance, the effort to repeal the National Lottery Act 2005 and 2017 (as Amended) with the National Gaming Act, 2022 will end inefficiencies in the industry and also strengthen the capacity of the two agencies created under the extant law (i.e the National lottery Regulatory Commission and the National Lottery Trust Fund) to exercise their statutory responsibilities and curtail revenue losses to government.

“We have a clear vision to transform lottery in this country and the current exercise to automate tax collections through deployment of a Central Monitoring System is meant to strengthen revenue generation, promote standards and enhance the regulatory oversight in the industry.”

The minister further appealed to stakeholders including the National Assembly to support the effort of government in making this flagship project a reality for the nation.

” In the same vein, government has taken proactive steps by recovering outstanding liabilities due from the sector, whilst also ensuring prompt remittances from operators and permit holders in line with the extant law. On this note, let me urge all licenses and permit-holders to without further delay pay-up their outstanding liabilities or risk revocation of their licenses and permits, ” he said.

 

