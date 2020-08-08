Business

FG to manufacturers: We’ll use part of N2.3trn ESP stimulus as buyer of last resort

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Federal Government has said that it would use part of the N2.3 trillion earmarked for the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) stimulus package to purchase locally produced items as buyer of last resort.

According to a statement released to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Laolu Ajande, the Vice President, Yemi Isinbajo gave this assurance on Friday at the virtual edition of the 2020 Presidential Policy Dialogue of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

Osnbajo said: “In all of what we are doing, part of the N2.3 trillion stimulus package is to make government the buyer of last resort. This is to ensure that the whole question of demand, which is weak at the moment, is strengthened by the fact that government stands ready to be the purchaser of last resort, with respect to agriculture or even with respect to our housing programme.”

Continuing on measures put in place to support small businesses, he said: “Working with the Central Bank, we will try to ensure that we are able to put in place a system whereby many businesses that have taken loans will be able to restructure those loans. This is an on-going conversation and we intend to keep the banks reassured that allowing generous restructuring programmes will be supported by the Central Bank and that the Central Bank will not throw them under the bus.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

WFE issues guidance on non-default losses

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

T he World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), the global industry group for exchanges and CCPs, is setting out how CCPs ensure that certain non-credit losses that might rarely occur in relation to central clearing are allocated in a transparent, predictable and equitable manner.   WFE guidance addresses the treatment of such ‘non-default losses’ (NDLs) as […]
Business

Magu: Group seeks fair, transparent investigation

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Transparency International Nigeria, has called on the Presidential Panel set up to investigate the suspended Acting Chair of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, to carry out a thorough and fair investigation. The panel, which is headed by the former president of the Court of […]
Business

Global warming: Ariston water heater challenge makes debut

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

In order to bring sustainable comfort, even where it seems impossible, a firm of thermo group has premiered its global campaign ‘The Ariston Comfort Challenge’ in Nigeria   The challenge focuses on ensuring thermal comfort solutions for domestic, commercial and industrial spaces could reach anywhere in the world. According to the Director, Central Africa, Ariston […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: