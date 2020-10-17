News

FG to modify White Cane for the blind

Posted on

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social and Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has said the Federal Government is in the forefront of bringing technological modifications to the conventional white canes through local production for the virtually impaired. Speaking at this year’s White Cane Safety Awareness Day in Abuja on Thursday, the minister said: “Globally, this day is being recognized to raise public awareness and sensitization on the importance of the White Cane and the plight of millions of visually impaired/ blind persons in the world.

“The theme for this year’s celebration is: “Promoting Independence and Productivity”. Activities for this day usually include; distribution of White Canes to some blind/ visually impaired Nigerians, demonstrations on how to use the cane; talks and rallies or road-shows etc, but for the COVID-19 pandemic which is making the day to be marked with only the Press Briefing.” She added: “The White Cane is a silver-coated metallic white cane that is used by visually impaired to guide them in moving around.”

