FG to moves to stop aviation workers from strikes, activates FAAN Act

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has said the Federal Government has decided to activate the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Act prohibiting “strikes and riots around our airports”.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the Act.

He also said the Federal Government had approved N10.08 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of projects in the aviation sector.

The minister confirmed these to newsmen ahead of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa Wednesday.

 

