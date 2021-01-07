News

FG to NERC: Reverse electricity tariff hike

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Federal Government has directed the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to suspend the recently adjusted electricity tariff.
Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, made this known in a statement on Thursday.
NERC had on Tuesday increased the electricity tariff payable by power consumers across the country. The hike in tariff which varies, based on different consumer classes, took effect from January 1, 2021.
The regulatory agency blamed the N2 to N4 adjustment in tariff on inflation and movement in foreign exchange rates. Labour unions have threatened showdown over the development, saying the government was insensitive to the plight of Nigerians, considering the fact that there was an increment last two months.
In the statement on Thursday, however, the minister said there was a committee working on a new electricity tariff regime and the committee should be allowed to complete its work before any development or adjustment.
Mamman, therefore, directed NERC to suspend the recent increment until the committee concludes its work by end of January.
“The public is aware that the Federal Government and the Labour Centres have been engaged in positive discussions about the electricity sector through a joint ad-hoc Committee led by the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity and Co-Chaired by the Minister of State for Power. Great progress has been made in these deliberations which are set to be concluded at the end of January, 2021.
“To promote a constructive conclusion of the dialogue with the Labour Centres (through the Joint Ad-Hoc Committee), I have directed NERC to forestall the implementation of the duly performed minor review (which adjusted tariffs between N2 per kWh and N4 per kWh) until the conclusion of the Joint Ad Hoc Committee’s work at the end of January 2021.
“This will allow for the outcome of all resolutions from the Committee to be implemented together. The Administration is committed to creating a sustainable, growing, and rules-based electricity market for the benefit of all Nigerians,” the minister said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

COVID-19 relief package: NDE to train 700 beneficiaries in Zamfara

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd, Gusau

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) said it has recruited 700 beneficiaries from the 14 local government areas of Zamfara State under the Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (B-NOAS) with a view to training them and reducing the problem of unemployment among the youth.   Speaking during a oneday orientation and training programme for participants […]
News

Buhari’s former Aide, Wada is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhammadu Buhari’s former Chief Press Secretary, Wada Maida, is dead. A family member, Lawal Sale Maida, confirmed his demise to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). The deceased was the former Chairman, Board of Directors of the News Agency of Nigeria. Sale Maida disclosed that his brother died on Monday, in Abuja, after […]
News

Exclusive: How military aborted Boko Haram terrorists’ planned use of mercenaries to thwart peaceful Christmas celebration.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

According to multiple sources, it has been revealed that there was a failed attempt by the Boko Haram group to disrupt the Christmas celebrations in parts of North-East Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory. It was stated that some mercenaries from some of the francophone countries attempted to smuggle their way into Nigeria posing as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica