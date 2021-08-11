COVID-19
FG to Nigerians: Don’t mix COVID-19 vaccine brands

…as 176,000 Johnson & Johnson shots arrive today

  • Govt extends 2nd batch jabs to August 19

 

As the Federal Government gears up to begin inoculation of the second round of COVID-19 vaccines received as donations, Nigerians have been warned not to mix or receive more than one brand of the vaccines.

 

Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who spoke to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, also disclosed that Nigeria would be taking delivery of 176,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines on today, out of the 29,850,000 doses that the Federal Government procured from the AFREXIM Bank through the African Union.

 

While insisting only persons who were 18 years and above, were eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccines  in the country, Shuaib noted that 40,739 health workers were being trained nationwide on the Phase 2 Strategic Vaccine roll out plan with focus on improving the delivery, communication, data management, management of the vaccines and logistics needed.

 

He said: “It is pertinent to state that mixing one brand of vaccine with another brand in the first and second dose is not allowed.

 

Those who have received AstraZeneca as first dose should receive AstraZeneca as second dose, while those who will receive Moderna as first dose will receive Moderna as second dose when due.

 

“In a few days, we will take delivery of an addi  tional AstraZeneca vaccine and those who are due for the second dose of the vaccine will be prioritized.

 

“Most brands of COVID- 19 vaccine require two doses of varying intervals between the doses for full protection. Moderna is two doses, four weeks apart; Oxford AstraZeneca is two doses six to 12 weeks apart; and Pfizer is two doses, three weeks apart.

 

“However, brands such as Johnson and Johnson that we are receiving tomorrow, require a single dose for full protection against the virus.” Contrary to the August 10 date earlier scheduled by the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 for commencement of vaccines administration for the 2nd batch of vaccines donated, the NPHCDA boss announced that flag off and roll out of the 2nd phase of the COVID-19 Vaccination programme would be carried out on August 16, 2021.

 

According to him, the delay in administration was to enable a successful process of tracking and tracing of vaccines from the National level to subnational level and then to the point of administration as witnessed in the first phase of the vaccination rollout.

 

“The media reports that seem to suggest that we are delaying the rollout of the vaccines due to documentations of the vaccine are not correct.

 

“On the contrary the reason why we had to extend/ postpone the launch date of the vaccine is because we want to institute once again in conjunction with NAFDAC the track and trace all the way to the health facility where the vaccines would be  judgadministered.

 

“This means that we are locally creating labels for the vaccine barcode that will ensure that this tracking and tracing continues just like we did in the 1st phase.

 

Consequently, we want to call on all Nigerians to remain assured that the vaccines that we have are safe and will be deployed next week as earlier communicated.”

 

WHO Country Representative in Nigeria, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo, said current data shows that weekly COVID-19 deaths in Africa has reached a record peak marking the highest sevenday toll since the onset of the pandemic in the continent.

