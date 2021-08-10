FG to Nigerians: Don’t mix COVID-19 vaccine brands

…as 176,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrive Nigeria Wednesday

…extends administration of 2nd batch vaccines to August 19

As the Federal Government gears up to begin inoculation of the second round of COVID-19 vaccines received as donations, Nigerians have been warned not to mix or receive more than one brand of the vaccines.

Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who spoke to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, also disclosed that Nigeria would be taking delivery of 176,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Wednesday August 11th, out of the 29,850,000 doses that the Federal Government procured from the AFREXIM Bank through the African Union.

While insisting only persons who were 18 years and above, were eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccines in the country, Shuaib noted that 40,739 health workers were being trained nationwide on the Phase 2 Strategic Vaccine roll out plan with focus on improving the delivery, communication, data management, management of the vaccines and logistics needed.

He said: “It is pertinent to state that mixing one brand of vaccine with another brand in the first and second dose is not allowed. Those who have received AstraZeneca as first dose should receive AstraZeneca as second dose, while those who will receive Moderna as first dose will receive Moderna as second dose when due.

“In a few days, we will take delivery of an additional AstraZeneca vaccine and those who are due for the second dose of the vaccine will be prioritized.

“Most brands of COVID-19 vaccine require two doses of varying intervals between the doses for full protection. Moderna is two doses, four weeks apart; Oxford AstraZeneca is two doses six to 12 weeks apart; and Pfizer is two doses, three weeks apart.

“However, brands such as Johnson and Johnson that we are receiving tomorrow, require a single dose for full protection against the virus.”

Contrary to the August 10 date earlier scheduled by the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 for commencement of vaccines administration for the 2nd batch of vaccines donated, the NPHCDA boss announced that flag off and roll out of the 2nd phase of the COVID-19 Vaccination programme would be carried out on August 16, 2021.

WHO Country Representative in Nigeria, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo, said current data shows that weekly COVID-19 deaths in Africa has reached a record peak marking the highest seven-day toll since the onset of the pandemic in the continent.

