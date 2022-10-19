FG To NLC: Allow CONUA, NAMDA to exist with ASUU

The Federal Government has appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to rescind its opposition to the registration of the two new academic unions recently approved to exist alongside the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), in the Nigerian public university system.

\Recall that the new unions- the Congress for Nigerian University Academics (CONUA) and the Nigeria Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA)-received letters of recognition recently during a ceremony at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment in Abuja.

However, in a letter to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, the President of NLC, Ayuba Wabba, had demanded withdrawal of the letters issued to the unions on the grounds that their registration contravened the laws guiding trade unionism.

Ngige in his response in a letter dated October 12, 2022, appealed to the NLC to allow the new unions to exist in the spirit of Freedom of Association, even as he Insisted that the Trade Dispute Act 2004 gives him the sole power to register new trade unions.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...