FG To Oil Marketers: Accept bank transfers, PoS transactions

The Federal Government, yesterday, commenced the deployment of security agencies to filling stations across the country to enforce the use of Point of Sale machines and the acceptance of bank transfers at the various outlets. It said the move became vital following reports that some filling stations were rejecting POS machines and bank transfers from customers despite the severe cash crunch currently nationwide.

The government disclosed this through its Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, in a statement issued in Abuja by the agency’s General Manager, Corporate Communications and Stakeholders Management, Kimchi Apollo. The statement read in part, “It has come to the attention of the NMDPRA that some retail outlets are not accepting the use of Point of Sale machines at their filling stations due to the recent cash crunch brought about by the new naira design. “The authority frowns at this recent behaviour which is causing untold hardship for Nigerians at a time when all hands should be on deck to assist the government in the transition to the new naira.”

 

News

Presidency: Reports of rift between Buhari, Tinubu handiwork of mischief makers

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

The Presidency has said that the insinuation of a rift between President Muhammadu Buhari and a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was the handiwork of social media mischief makers. The media has been awashed with reports of alleged misunderstanding between the President and Tinubu, his political ally. It was […]
News

Dental Design Smile Believes in Big Smiles at Small Prices

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The saying, smiling is a form of expressing happiness one can find right under the nose, is one that holds. Unfortunately, everyone is not genetically blessed to have that perfect smile. As a result, people are self-conscious about smiling, which affects their confidence. The price to correct your smile is an expensive procedure, so not […]
News Top Stories

Obasanjo: Military, politicians destroyed LG administration

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has accused the Military and politicians of destroying local government administration in Nigeria.   The former President lamented that the situation in the 774 local governments have been worsened, as they could not even afford graders to make their roads motorable among other functions highlighted by the 1976 Local Government Reform. […]

