FG To Oil Marketers: Accept bank transfers, PoS transactions

The Federal Government, yesterday, commenced the deployment of security agencies to filling stations across the country to enforce the use of Point of Sale machines and the acceptance of bank transfers at the various outlets. It said the move became vital following reports that some filling stations were rejecting POS machines and bank transfers from customers despite the severe cash crunch currently nationwide.

The government disclosed this through its Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, in a statement issued in Abuja by the agency’s General Manager, Corporate Communications and Stakeholders Management, Kimchi Apollo. The statement read in part, “It has come to the attention of the NMDPRA that some retail outlets are not accepting the use of Point of Sale machines at their filling stations due to the recent cash crunch brought about by the new naira design. “The authority frowns at this recent behaviour which is causing untold hardship for Nigerians at a time when all hands should be on deck to assist the government in the transition to the new naira.”

