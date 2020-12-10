Aviation

FG to open $500m China funded terminal at Lagos airport February 2021

*FAAN seeks urgent help to tackle to provide facilities

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has concluded plans to open to the public the new International airport terminal which construction has reached 85 per cent February next year.
The terminal, which is one of the four international airport terminals, is funded through counterpart financing from the China Eximbank.
Managing Director, of FAAN, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu stated told reporters Thursday in Lagos while speaking on facilities at the Lagos airport.
He disclosed that the terminal would have been completed this December, but for the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which he said slowed down its completion.
He, however, noted that the new terminal under construction by a Chinese firm, CCECC would be ready for use February 2021.
His words: “The worst we had was the COVID-19 pandemic. We are happy that the industry is coming back. As you can see, a lot of things were abandoned because of lots of things and now, contractors are coming back to site.
“Last year, we noticed that there was no connection between the old and the new terminal, but today, as you can see, they have done the connection. What the Managing Director of FAAN said is that by February 2021, they will open up the corridor for passengers to use. We are impressed with FAAN.
“Last year, there was no apron like this, but this year, we now have it. It goes to show that FAAN is working and moving forward. We are happy with FAAN and we are ready to support the industry to move forward.”

