FG to overhaul air safety architecture with N36.2bn

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Federal Government, through the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), has undertaken a holistic approach to improve the country’s airspace by committing a whopping N36 billionfortheoverhaulof the country’s air traffic management system, including the Safe Tower Project (STP). Included in the STP is the upgrade of the air traffic management system, surveillance system, and meteorological system in the four major airports in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Kano.

The breakdown shows thattheFederalGovernment had approved N13 billion for the Safe Tower Project (STP), N23.2 billion for the upgrade of thesoftand hardwareof the Total Radar Coverage, otherwise known as TRACON.

Besides that, the upgrade would also occur to nine Monopulse Secondary Surveillance Radars (RSM 970M) to cover the following stations – Lagos, Kano, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ilorin, Maiduguri, Talata-Mafara, Numan, and Obubra configured to be interconnectedthroughaVSAT network and one that intends to improve the country airspace surveillance.

The agency is at the completion stage of its pet project, the Wide Area Multi- “lateration (WAM) system, whichisasurveillancesystem to cover Nigeria’s delta region andwhosecostwasputat$12.9 million. Oilandgasactivitiesareoccasioned by a lot of helicopter operations in the Niger Delta and the purpose of WAM is to capturetheseflightoperations that are outside the radar coverage areas in the country.

This is done for safety and securitypurposesand, according to the agency, benefits of the system include the provision of low-cost extension of the surveillance coverage for low altitudes and areas where no radar coverage currently exists; optimisationof surveillance infrastructure through the efficient mix of radar sensors, MLAT and ADS-B; increased airspace safety and capacity by providing separationtoaircraftoperating inthe region.

The project, upon completion, would provide an additional source of revenue for theagencyand MLATapplications, particularly when combined with Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) to provide important operationalimprovementsby addressingsomeof thelimitations of the traditional radar surveillancesystem, optimise the controller workload and provide benefits in the areas of safety, capacity, efficiency, and environmental impact, thus contributing to the overall Communication, Navigation and Surveillance/Air Traffic Management (CNS/ ATM) objectives.

The Managing Director of NAMA, Mr. Mathew Lawrence Pwajok, in an interactive session with journalists in Lagos at the weekend, dis  closed that the multi-billion naira radar for Lagos and Abuja airports were commissioned in 2010 with a five-year maintenance agreement signed with Thales of France.

He further stated that the maintenancedealbetweenNigeria and the French communication firm expired in 2015; a situation that put NAMA in a very difficult situation on how to keep the air safety functioning.

The expertise of the agency’s engineers kept the system working and one that had made the air traffic management system seamless for air traffic controllers and pilots. His words: “A whole lot of money has been saved through that action of our engineers to keep the system running. There had been significant improvement in traffic management with the radar.

With this radar, we can see traffic up to Accra, Yaounde, Malabo, and many other places.” The NAMA bossnotedthattheideawasto increase the efficiency of the airports and reduce the workload in the control tower and automate what was hitherto analogue system into digital. Pwajok said that information regarding weather, regarding all of the components of weather, winds, rain, and macroburst would be displayed automatically.

He further disclosed that most of the Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) at virtually all Nigerian airports were obsolete, hinting that the agency was already replacing all the equipment to at least category 2 ILS. In aviation, the ILS is a precision radio navigation system that provides shortrange guidance to aircraft to allow them to approach a runwayatnightorinbadweather.

In its original form, it allows an aircraft to approach until it is 200 feet (61 m) over the ground, within a 1⁄2 mile (800 m) of the runway. “We have done category 2 ILSinatleasttenairports.

ILS has been installed in Enugu, Sokoto, and Abuja. Category 2 was done at Lagos airport 18/R. We have done the same in Akure, Ilorin, and many otherplaces.

Wehave category three ILS in Katsina, Lagos, Port-Harcourt, and Abuja. We have completed satellite navigation for backup in the event of power failure. “We have provided ILS in over32airportsatthemoment atalltheFederalGovernment owned airports and stateownedaerodromes,” henoted.

 

