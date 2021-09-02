News

FG to partner firm on local bullet proof vests, others

The Ministry of Police Affairs has resolved to partner with Equipment Protective Applications International Limited (EPAIL) to produce locallymade bullet proof vests, ballistic helmets and other security defence gadgets. The firm was indigenous an engineering research, design and development company engaged in manufacturing of defence and equipment and security solutions. The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, disclosed this during the official visit to EPAIL manufacturing facility located at Mowe, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State.

The leadership of the ministry and the Nigerian Police, including the Inspector- General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba and other senior officials of the Ministry and the police were also at the company. Dingyadi, who was speaking after a tour of the factory and a shooting test procedure for the bullet proof vest, ballistic helmet made by EPAIL, expressed satisfaction with the performance of the company and the quality of its products.

He said: “I choose to speak at this time having heard and seen all that we are supposed to see. Our visit here today is a multi-purpose one, when the President came to Lagos recently; he was able to see some of your products and in line with the vision of this administration to promote local content, we received a letter from the Ministry of Trade and Investment to come here for a first-hand assessment of your capacity and the quality of your products.”

