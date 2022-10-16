Sports

FG to partner Hungary on grassroots football development

The Federal Government has expressed its willingness to partner with the Republic of Hungary on grassroots football development by ensuring a successful hosting of the Dreamland Embassy of Hungary Football Tournament scheduled to take place in Abuja between November 14 and 20, 2022.

The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, gave the assurance on Friday in his office in Abuja, when he received the Hungarian Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Sandor Beer, who came to brief him on the preparedness of the tournament as well as solicit the Ministry’s support towards the success of the competition.

According to him, the game was an opportunity for Nigeria to showcase its budding football talents at the grassroots with a view to harnessing them for international competitions Dare therefore assured of the Ministry’s readiness to collaborate with Republic of Hungary in ensuring the success of the tournament.

He explained that Nigeria, being a football loving nation, had a lot of football talents at the grassroots who can be trained into taking the game as a career.

The Minister therefore urged the Hungarian Government to furnish the Ministry with the database of her citizens who are already playing football at a professional level in their country for the purposes of documentation and statistics.

Earlier, the Hungarian Ambassador to Nigeria, Sandor Beer, stated that he was in the Ministry to update the Minister on the level of preparedness for the competition and to further solicit support for the success of the Tournament

He informed that Scouts from Hungary, Austria, Slovakia, Romania will be visiting the country during the event, to see prospective Nigerian footballers who can be recruited into their various clubs.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

