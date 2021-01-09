FG to partner Microsoft on issues affecting youths, says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the federal government is ready to partner the global infotech company, Microsoft, on issues affecting the nation’s youths. Osinbajo gave this assurance on during the at a virtual meeting with Microsoft Corporation team led by its President, Mr. Brad Smith. According to a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said the company’s interest in supporting the efforts of the federal government was a welcome development and could be leveraged to address issues affecting the youths especially in engaging them productively.

With this development, Microsoft will be joining other global technology giants like Google Inc., HUAWEI and Facebook in partnering the government for the benefit of the Nigerian people, especially young people. Specifically, Microsoft is now offering support for the Digital Transformation pillar of the Federal Government’s Economic Sustainability Plan.

This will be a continuation of the technology company’s investment in Nigeria after the establishment of an African Technology Development Centre in 2020, all in affirmation of the efforts of the Buhari administration in the creation of a viable technology ecosystem in Nigeria. While Google Inc. in July 2020 announced plans to establish its first Google Launchpad Space outside the United States in Lagos, Facebook, in September of same year made public its decision to open an office in Lagos as part of its planned expansion in Sub-Saharan Africa. HUAWEI on the other hand

