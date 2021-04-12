FG to partner Qatar on $5bn investments in Nigeria-Onyeama

…says ambassadorial appointments based on merit, professionalism
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has disclosed that the Federal Government is currently engaging the government of Qatar on partnership with the Nigeria’a Sovereign Wealth Fund for significant investments of about $5 billion in the Nigerian economy.
In a release by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Deputy Director (Information) of the State House Media Office, the Foreign Affairs Minister recalled that President Buhari had visited the State of Qatar in 2016 and the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Tamim Bin Hammad Al-Thani reciprocated with a state visit in 2019.