FG to partner Qatar on $5bn investments in Nigeria-Onyeama

…says ambassadorial appointments based on merit, professionalism The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has disclosed that the Federal Government is currently engaging the government of Qatar on partnership with the Nigeria’a Sovereign Wealth Fund for significant investments of about $5 billion in the Nigerian economy.

The minister, who stressed that ambassadorial appointments under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration are based on merit and professionalism, made this disclosure on Sunday at a send-off dinner organised in honour of Nigeria’s Ambassador-designate to the State of Qatar, Ambassador Yakubu Ahmed.

Ahmed is the outgoing Director of Protocol (DOP) at the State House.

In a release by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Deputy Director (Information) of the State House Media Office, the Foreign Affairs Minister recalled that President Buhari had visited the State of Qatar in 2016 and the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Tamim Bin Hammad Al-Thani reciprocated with a state visit in 2019.

Talking about criteria for appointment of ambassadors, Onyeama said only trusted hands with a track record of diligence, experience and professionalism in the Foreign Service would be appointed into positions of career ambassadors.