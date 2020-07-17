News

FG to pay MSME’s staff salaries for three months

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The federal government has said that it would pay staff of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises for three months in order to cushion effects of coronavirus ravaging the country. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo gave this assurance yesterday at the 2020 MSME Awards in Abuja. Osinbajo said: “I am glad to note that this year has been an exception despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Locally, businesses are facing their most challenging time and the impact is particularly severe on MSMEs “The central plank of our response as a government to the economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic has been the Economic Sustainability Plan recently approved by President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Executive Council.

“In that plan which essentially envisages an overall N2.3 trillion stimulus package, we made extensive provision for financial support to MSMEs, ranging from a guaranteed off-take scheme to a survival fund that includes a payroll support programme for qualifying businesses.

“The guaranteed off-take scheme seeks to provide support for MSMEs, manufacturing local products by guaranteeing the purchase from them of qualifying products such as face masks, hand sanitisers, PPE for medical workers, etc. “These products will be distributed to Nigerians, Nigerian institutions and entities that would require them. “The survival fund will help provide payroll support to MSMEs with a minimum of 10 and maximum of 50 staff. The MSMEs that qualify for these will make available their payroll for verification by government.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Botched Lagos power project: Enron seeks $22m from Aluko’s yacht sale proceeds

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Almost two decades after the collapse of Enron Corp., a former unit of the energy-trading giant is battling U.S. and Nigerian authorities over the proceeds of the sale of the Galactica Star, a 213- foot luxury yacht, which was worth more than $80 million when it used to be owned by Nigerian businessman, Mr. Kolawole […]
News

Reps strip President of powers to order assets’ forfeiture, okays discretionary powers for high court judges

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has passed for second reading a bill seeking to strip the president of the powers to order dor forfeiture of assets of accused persons. It consequently sought to grant discretionary powers to the Judge of a High Court, to order forfeiture of assets of affected persons. The bill, which was passed […]
News

Gyang lauds Buhari for appointing Yakubu Pam NCPC Executive Sec

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

A senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Istifanus Gyang, yesterday lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Reverend Yakubu Pam as executive secretary, Nigerian Christians Pilgrims Commission (NCPC).   Gyang, the Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, in a statement issued in Jos by his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Hon. Musa Ashoms, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: