FG to pay MSME’s staff salaries for three months

The federal government has said that it would pay staff of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises for three months in order to cushion effects of coronavirus ravaging the country. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo gave this assurance yesterday at the 2020 MSME Awards in Abuja. Osinbajo said: “I am glad to note that this year has been an exception despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Locally, businesses are facing their most challenging time and the impact is particularly severe on MSMEs “The central plank of our response as a government to the economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic has been the Economic Sustainability Plan recently approved by President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Executive Council.

“In that plan which essentially envisages an overall N2.3 trillion stimulus package, we made extensive provision for financial support to MSMEs, ranging from a guaranteed off-take scheme to a survival fund that includes a payroll support programme for qualifying businesses.

“The guaranteed off-take scheme seeks to provide support for MSMEs, manufacturing local products by guaranteeing the purchase from them of qualifying products such as face masks, hand sanitisers, PPE for medical workers, etc. “These products will be distributed to Nigerians, Nigerian institutions and entities that would require them. “The survival fund will help provide payroll support to MSMEs with a minimum of 10 and maximum of 50 staff. The MSMEs that qualify for these will make available their payroll for verification by government.

