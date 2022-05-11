FG to provide work tools, housing loans to 118 LEAD-P graduates

The Federal Government has promises to provide work tools and housing loans to 118 graduates of ‘Leadership Enhancement and Development Programme (LEAD-P). Head of the Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, said this yesterday at the graduation ceremony of the beneficiaries. According to her, the LEAD-P training which was meant to produce the next generation of leaders in thefederalcivilservicehada goal of cultivating hundred officers on salary grade levels 10 to 14 annually. She said the programme was the key component of the first pillar of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP) 2021 to 2025, for capacity building and talent management of public servants to improve the nation’s civil service. Yemi-Esan said: “I will like to use this opportunity to inform you that the office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation has started arrangement to ensure that each one of the one hundred and eighteen of you gets laptops to enhance your work.
