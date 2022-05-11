News

FG to provide work tools, housing loans to 118 LEAD-P graduates

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Federal Government has promises to provide work tools and housing loans to 118 graduates of ‘Leadership Enhancement and Development Programme (LEAD-P). Head of the Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, said this yesterday at the graduation ceremony of the beneficiaries. According to her, the LEAD-P training which was meant to produce the next generation of leaders in thefederalcivilservicehada goal of cultivating hundred officers on salary grade levels 10 to 14 annually. She said the programme was the key component of the first pillar of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP) 2021 to 2025, for capacity building and talent management of public servants to improve the nation’s civil service. Yemi-Esan said: “I will like to use this opportunity to inform you that the office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation has started arrangement to ensure that each one of the one hundred and eighteen of you gets laptops to enhance your work.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Colonial masters liable for Nigeria’s problems –Ganduje

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has attributed the challenges of nation building in Nigeria to the faulty foundation laid by the colonial masters. Ganduje made the assertions at the launching of N250million Dr Abdullahi Ganduje Lecture Theatre and Award yesterday at the University of Ibadan. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ganduje, […]
News

APC not disintegrating – Nkire

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A leading member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has debunked insinuations and comments that the party was disintegrating or that it would disintegrate before the next general election in 2023.   Nkire, a member of the National Caucus of the APC, said it was regrettable that even some senior members […]
News

FG unveils NIPOST’s N50 revenue stamp

Posted on Author Eniola Bambe

The Federal Government has launched the Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST) N50 revenue stamp, confirming the rights of the postal agency over stamp duty. Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, led the Chairman of NIPOST, Maimuna Yaya- Abubakar; Postmaster- General of the Federation, Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, in unveiling the stamp at […]

