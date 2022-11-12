Nnamdi Kanu )
FG to re-arraign Kanu, files 7 count amended charge

In its renewed bid to re-arraign the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, the Federal Government has filed an amended seven count terrorism charge before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja. The amended charge marked FHC/ABJ/ CR/383/2015, contained all allegations against the IPOB leader that were earlier sustained by the trial court.

FG, specifically alleged that Kanu, who is currently in custody of the Department of State Service (DSS), had as a member of an unlawful group, in a broadcast that was received and heard across Nigeria, issued a deadly threat that anyone who flouted his sit-at home order in the South Eastern part of the country, should write his or her Will. It told the court that as a result of the threat, banks, schools, markets, shopping malls, fuel stations domiciled in the Eastern states of Nigeria, have continued to shut down their businesses, with citizens and vehicular movements grounded.

FG further alleged that the IPOB leader had on diverse dates between 2018 and 2021, made broadcasts that were received and heard in Nigeria, inciting members of the public to hunt and kill Nigerian security personnel and their family members, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 1 (2) (h) of the Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act, 2013. Kanu had previously pleaded not guilty to the charge. Already, trial Justice, Binta Nyako, has slated next Monday for both Ka-nu’s team of lawyers led by Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), and the prosecution counsel, to address the court on the way forward in the matter.

 

Our Reporters

