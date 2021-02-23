News

FG to reactivate moribund oil, gas support facilities – DPR boss

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Mr Sarki Auwalu, Director, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), says the Federal Government is committed to reactivating all moribund oil and gas support facilities across the country.

 

Auwalu said this was part of the government’s effort to increase domestic refining capacity and gas utilisation in order to curb unemployment and poverty in Nigeria.

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Auwalu spoke yesterday during an assessment visit to Kaztec Engineering Ltd. Fabrication Yard, Ilase Village, Snake Island, in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

 

He expressed dissatisfaction that the facility which was licensed to provide oil and gas services support by the DPR had not been operational since 2015 due to contractual issues.

 

Auwalu noted that some of the critical equipment in the facility were currently owned by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation but were not being utilised for the benefit of Nigeria and Nigerians. The director said: “The industry depends on facilities like this to actualise their investment because it is like a support system for the oil and gas sector.

 

“Our visit here is to see an edifice that we licensed and it is dormant but we are going to make it active because we see it as an opportunity to grow the oil and gas industry.

 

“We have seen an opportunity we can use to support our gas utilisation, penetration and expansion programme. “We have issued several licenses for modular refineries that needs fabrica

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Northern lawyers dissociate selves from splinter Bar

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

… declares support for NBA Northern lawyers from about 40 branches of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) yesterday declared their support for a one United NBA. The groups, at the end of a stakeholders meeting on the state of the nation, held at the NBA headquarters in Abuja, distanced itself from the so called splinter […]
News Top Stories

Govs want injection of N2trn infrastructure fund into economy

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Governors of the 36 states of the country have called on the Federal Government to inject the N2 trillion Nigeria Infrastructure Investment Fund to stimulate the nation’s economy. The state chief executives, who met on Wednesday, also made case for the revitalisation of the Federal Mortgage Bank to support the government’s housing programme. Chairman of […]
News

New Galaxy S21 now available in stores nationwide

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Samsung has announced that it’s latest Galaxy S Series- Galaxy S21 5G is now available in stores nationwide for Nigerian users. The phone manufacturer, which made this known over the weekend in Lagos, said the new Galaxy S21 5G series was available in a variety of models, including Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica