FG to reap N50bn from Onitsha River Port concession

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has said that the recently concessioned Onitsha River Port, which connects Lagos to the South East, can generate about N50 billion into the Federal Government’s coffers. According to ICRC, Onitsha River Port will serve as an alternative source of transporting goods to the South East from Lagos, Port Harcourt and other areas with adequate water connectivity. The 30-year concession, approved by the Federal Executive Council, under a Rehabilitate-Operate and Transfer (ROT) arrangement, targets a revenue generation of N50 billion.

The approval followed a detailed process under the regulatory guidance of the ICRC, which commenced in 2011 with support from the World Bank. A statement issued by the Ag. Head, Media and Publicity, ICRC, Manji Yarling, explained that Onitsha River Port was officially opened over three decades ago but had been neglected and not been optimally utilised.

The Onitsha River Port is one of the four river ports in the country with others situated in Lokoja, Kogi State; Baro in Niger State and Oguta in Imo State. “This concession is part of the bigger Federal Government’s plan to concession the remaining river ports and enhance inland waterways transportation in the country. “The 30-year concession is expected to generate over N50 billion to the Federal Government and create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, while facilitating more efficient trade within the country through cheaper, easier and cleaner methods of transporting goods and services.

