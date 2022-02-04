News Top Stories

FG to reap N50bn from Onitsha River Port concession

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comments Off on FG to reap N50bn from Onitsha River Port concession

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has said that the recently concessioned Onitsha River Port, which connects Lagos to the South East, can generate about N50 billion into the Federal Government’s coffers. According to ICRC, Onitsha River Port will serve as an alternative source of transporting goods to the South East from Lagos, Port Harcourt and other areas with adequate water connectivity. The 30-year concession, approved by the Federal Executive Council, under a Rehabilitate-Operate and Transfer (ROT) arrangement, targets a revenue generation of N50 billion.

The approval followed a detailed process under the regulatory guidance of the ICRC, which commenced in 2011 with support from the World Bank. A statement issued by the Ag. Head, Media and Publicity, ICRC, Manji Yarling, explained that Onitsha River Port was officially opened over three decades ago but had been neglected and not been optimally utilised.

The Onitsha River Port is one of the four river ports in the country with others situated in Lokoja, Kogi State; Baro in Niger State and Oguta in Imo State. “This concession is part of the bigger Federal Government’s plan to concession the remaining river ports and enhance inland waterways transportation in the country. “The 30-year concession is expected to generate over N50 billion to the Federal Government and create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, while facilitating more efficient trade within the country through cheaper, easier and cleaner methods of transporting goods and services.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ogun grants encroachers amnesty

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday announced a onemonth moratorium for the residents and business owners encroaching on state government land. The governor announced the amnesty during the launch of an online portal, Ogun State Land AdministrationandRevenueManagement System (OLARMS), at the Tech Hub in Abeokuta. He said: “Anyone or company that has built on government […]
News

Georgia Senate: Biden, Trump rally voters on eve of poll

Posted on Author Reporter

  In duelling rallies, President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden have implored Georgia voters to turn out for elections on Tuesday that will decide which party controls the Senate. Trump, a Republican, and Biden, a Democrat, said the vote would shape America for years to come, reports the BBC. More than three million Georgians […]

arewa consultative forum acf
News Top Stories

Wushishi a patriot, pillar of strength – ACF

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

The Arewa Consultative Forum, (ACF) has described the late General Inuwa Wushishi as a patriot and a pillar support for the country. ACF in a statement to mourn Wushishi, a founding member of the forum also described him as a believer in democracy and a detribalised Nigerian.   The statement signed by Emmanuel Yawe, National […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica