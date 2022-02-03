News

FG to reap N50bn from Onitsha River Port concession

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Comments Off on FG to reap N50bn from Onitsha River Port concession

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has said that the recently concessioned Onitsha River Port, which connects Lagos to the South East, can generate about N50 billion into the Federal Government’s coffers.

According to ICRC, Onitsha River Port will serve as an alternative source of transporting goods to the South East from Lagos, Port Harcourt and other areas with adequate water connectivity.

The 30-year concession, approved by the Federal Executive Council, under a Rehabilitate-Operate and Transfer (ROT) arrangement, targets a revenue generation of N50 billion.

The approval followed a detailed process under the regulatory guidance of the ICRC, which commenced in 2011 with support from the World Bank.

A statement issued by the Ag. Head, Media and Publicity, ICRC, Manji Yarling, on Thursday explained that Onitsha River Port was officially opened over three decades ago but had been neglected and not been optimally utilised.

The Onitsha River Port is one of the four river ports in the country with others situated in Lokoja, Kogi State; Baro in Niger State and Oguta in Imo State.

“This concession is part of the bigger Federal Government’s plan to concession the remaining river ports and enhance inland waterways transportation in the country.

“The 30-year concession is expected to generate over N50 billion to the Federal Government and create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, while facilitating more efficient trade within the country through cheaper, easier and cleaner methods of transporting goods and services.

“The port is equipped to deal with general cargo such as containers, bulk cargo and other packaged freight. The port has a land area of over 12 hectares.

“The wharf is 324 meters long with a further provision for additional expansion of 234 meters. The port also has facilities such as storage workshops and parking areas to cater for operations,” ICRC said in a statement.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

LASG to LG Chairmen: Create jobs through environmental sanitation

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Disturbed by the increasing rate of environmental pollution in some Local Government Areas, the Lagos State Government on Wednesday charged chairmen of Local Governments to consider generating employment through cleaning of drainages in their domains. The government which said that challenges caused by floodings could be dealt with, if everyone takes ownership of the drainages […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Nigeria shuts UK mission as officials test positive

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah with agency reports

The Nigerian High Commission in London, United Kingdom, yesterday said it had shut the embassy, after officials tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). An online news portal, THEWILL quoted sources exclusively with a letter informing of the closure, which will last 10 days beginning from yesterday, when the strains of the deadly disease were detected in […]
News Top Stories

FEC approves N26.7bn for water, ICT, digital switchover projects

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…endorses MoU on CBN, banks’ takeover of National Theatre The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the total sum of N26.7 billion for the implementation of water project in Yobe, new Information and Communications Technology (ICT) hub in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the completion of Digital Switch-over project of the Information Ministry. The […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica