FG to receive Ibori loot soon, says Malami

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN yesterday said the Federal Government of Nigeria is working tirelessly to ensure the return of looted Nigerian assets kept outside the country’s territorial boundaries. The AGF, however, stressed that any moment from now,

 

Nigeria expects the return of £4.2m seized from the associates of convicted former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori. This was contained in a statement issued by the media aide of the AGF, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

 

The statement noted that sometimes when a country transfers funds, it may take a little bit more time than expected due to some documentations.

 

“He said the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and other relevant government agencies will keep the general public informed once the Ibori loot is received and confirmed.

 

“He said the Federal Government of Nigeria is in touch with the government of the United Kingdom on the matter.

“Documentations with the banks in different countries often take longer than anticipated. We anticipated two weeks, but we are not in control of the banks,” the statement reads. He maintained that the Federal Government is working assiduously to make sure that the transfer goes through successfully.

 

“There is neither complacency nor any delay as efforts are being made to ensure successful transfer of the looted funds,” he said.

