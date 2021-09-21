FG to reconsider S’East candidates who missed WASSCE

The Ministry of Education has assured that candidates who missed this year’s West Africa Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) in the South East, will be given another opportunity to write the examination.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Sonny Echono, made this known while monitoring some examination centres in Abuja yesterday. Echono, who frowned at the September 13 disruption of examination centres in the South East, however, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the examination across the country which was written by over 1.57 million candidates.

According to Echono, the ministry will put modalities in place to ensure that the candidates who missed the examination in the South East are given other opportunities to write the examination.

“We are very pleased that all around the country; examinations are going on peacefully as we have a total of over 19,000 exams centres across the country with over 1.57million registered candidates.

“Besides the disruptions we had on September 13 in the South East where some candidates were stopped from doing the exams, it is a peaceful examination. “

We are complying with all the standards and ethics of examinations, we are pursuing very hard more cases, incidence or possibilities of examinations malpractice because we have a zero tolerance for examinations malpractice.

“We shall punish any person found culpable and ensure that sanity is restored in our system,” he said. Echono further said the ministry did not encounter challenges in preparing students for the examinations aside from the COVID- 19 pandemic.

