FG to reduce infrastructure deficit by 70% in 2043

As the Federal Government names the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Oasinbajo and the new Minister of Transportation, Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo as chairman and member of the new National Council on Infrastructure, the government has disclosed that it has targets closing the infrastructure gap in the country by 70 per cent before the end of 2043.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who disclosed this at the recent inauguration of the Council in Abuja disclosed that it will be a collaborative effort between the Federal Government and the private sector aimed at ensuring effective coordination of the infrastructure development across the nation, and all sectors of the economy.

 

Prof. Osinbajo, who inaugurated the Council during a virtual meeting which he presided over recently, said, “for efficient and effective implementation of infrastructure projects, the National Integrated Infrastructure Master Plan recommended the establishment of the National Council on Infrastructure and its Technical Working Group (TWG).”

The Vice President further stated that the Buhari administration’s National Integrated Infrastructure Master Plan was developed to provide “an integrated view of infrastructure development in Nigeria with clear linkages across key sectors and identifies enablers for successful implementation in line with the current economic realities.”

The National Integrated Infrastructure Master Plan takes stock of existing infrastructure and specifically sets out the goal of raising Nigeria’s infrastructure stock to at least 70 per cent by the year 2043, the VP said.

 

Speaking further, the Vice President noted that, “the success of the National Integrated Infrastructure Master Plan will depend, to a large extent, on the establishment of a strong implementation mechanism and framework that promotes performance and accountability.”

Specifically, Prof. Osinbajo added that the National Council on Infrastructure “is to provide policy direction on infrastructure matters and drive the creation and sustenance of the expected synergy and linkages between the public and the private sector to enhance the implementation of the Infrastructure Master Plan, while the Technical Working Group is to provide guidance to the Council and advise on all infrastructure related matters.”

Noting that the governance structure conforms to global best practice, Prof. Osinbajo further stated that “a well-coordinated and strategic approach will be required to harness private resources to increase the stock of Nigeria’s infrastructure to the desired level by the year 2043.”

Despite substantial infrastructure deficits across the country, Prof. Osinbajo emphasized the deliberate and massive investment in road, rail and power infrastructure for rapid economic development by the Buhari administration.

“A fundamental feature of our Administration’s plan for the rapid development of the economy is a deliberate and massive investment in Infrastructure,” the VP stated. They include the second Niger bridge, the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, the Abuja-Kaduna- Kano Road (funded through the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund); the construction and upgrading of about 5,000 km of major road projects across the country through the Sukuk bond.

Continuing, the VP said, “Rail sector investments include the Lagos Kano standard gauge lines, the Warri-Itakpe rail, In the Energy sector, this Administration has green lit NLNG Train 7, invested in the Ajaokuta- Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline and is on track to complete an incremental 4,000MW of generating assets (such as Zungeru Hydro and Kashimbilla Hydro) to complement systemic reforms and investments in the Distribution and Transmission segments of the electricity value chain.”

Prof. Osinbajo further said, “The Administration is investing more than $2 billion in distribution and transmission through the Siemens Presidential Power Initiative, the Transmission, Rehabilitation and Expansion Plan, the CBN financed Transmission-Distribution Interface Programme and the recently approved $500 million World Bank DISREP program for the Distribution segment.”

 

