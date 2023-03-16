News

FG to remove fuel subsidy before end of Buhari’s tenure –Minister

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

The Federal Government will implement the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol or fuel before May 29, 2023, which is the end of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed has said Voice of Nigeria (VON) quoted the minister as having said such during a courtesy visit to the headquarters of the organisation in Abuja on Tuesday. She also said the Federal Government delayed the implementation of the subsidy removal because of the general election and the forthcoming National Census.

She said, “The fuel subsidy is one of those political economic decisions that you don’t want to have but you’re stuck with it anyway. But we’ve come to the point when almost everybody has agreed that this is really not serving the people that it is supposed to service and the cost of it has become so high that it’s adding to our deficit. And right now, we have approval within the appropriate shouldn’t act to exit subsidy by June 2023. Or at least I can say the Appropriation Act made a provision that only allows subsidies up to June 2023.

So, we have to find ways in which we have to remove the subsidy and allow the market to flourish. When you remove the subsidy, then you have marketers that would be able to invest and bring this fuel product and sell it at market prices right now. And NNPC is the sole importer, it is imported and it is limited to an official price.

So the subsidy per letter now ranges, anything from 350, sometimes up to 400 per litre, the subsidy that the government is carrying just imagine what you can do with N250 billion per month because that’s the average cost per month to the nation that is even the cost to NNPC, there’s an implicit subsidy of foreign exchange (FX).

“Now, we have not even calculated or included in this N250 billion, there’s so much you can do. You can build more hospitals, more schools, provide more social services, and improve infrastructure that will enhance the quality of life of the people. Instead of just using it on a consumption item, you put gas in your car and in a couple of days it is gone and then you have to put it back in again. So we do hope that this time around, the whole country will work with the government to get rid of this subsidy to save us from continuously expending limited resources on a consumption item.” The minister also said Buhari was not happy with the sufferings and disruption of businesses and other economic activities as a result of the FG’s naira redesign implementation. She stated that the policy was not designed to inflict hardship on the people, adding that the government did not envisage that the policy would be harsh on Nigerians, adding that the government was working to resolve the challenges. The minister urged the incoming administration to increase the Value Added Tax (VAT) to 10%, as according to her, this will stimulate growth. She claimed that Nigeria has the lowest VAT rate in the world, and not even in Africa.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Afenifere, Ohanaeze, others slam N50bn suit on Buhari

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

L eaders of socio-cultural groups in the Southern part of Nigeria, yesterday, slammed a N50 billion suit against President Muhammadu Buhari before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.   The Southern leaders alleged thatmost appointments since the inception of Buhari administration in 2015, were in breach of the 1999 Constitution and the Federal Character […]
News Top Stories

Okowa: Youth groups tackle Edwin Clark, others

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Youth groups and some students have frowned at the recent outburst of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF) and others, over their recent outburst on Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, for accepting the nomination to run for office of the Vice President under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), […]
News

Incorporate Buratai, other past service chiefs in security architecture, group tells Buhari

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Following worsened security situation across the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to integrate Lt. Gen T.Y Buratai (rtd) and other immediate past service chiefs into the nation’s security architecture. According to the Patriotic Front of Nigeria (PFN), Buratai and other former military heads “still have a lot to offer the country in this […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica