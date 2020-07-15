FG to reopen Akanu Ibiam Int’l Airport August 30

One year after it was shut for major repairs and works on its runway and airfield, Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, will reopen August 30, 2020. Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika announced this in Enugu yesterday.

The airport was shut down on 24th August, 2019 for rehabilitation of the three kilometers runway, with a promise that it would be ready for Christmas in December last year. Works on the airport, however, dragged to March this year when the coronavirus pandemic further altered the rehabilitation works, thus shifting completion of the work.

Sirika, who was in Enugu for inspection of the rehabilitation works, however, told journalists that the airport would be reopened for use again by the end of August. Sirika said: “We have about 90 to 95 percent completion of this job.

Other works including perimeter fencing and airfield lightening are going on to ensure they are delivered so it can really answer its name, Akanu Ibiam International airport Enugu.

“Rainy season is also a monster in delivering a procurement of this nature but the contractor is doing his best. “I am very happy with the pace of works and I am very confident that this procurement will be delivered on the 30th of August 2020.

“This is in due consideration to the wheather, but with the help of God, we will deliver this procurement on the 30th of August and will be inviting you either on the 30th or 31st to reopen this runway for use.”

