FG to review Finance Act to boost auto policy

The Federal Government has noted that the automotive industry contributes not less 10 per cent to the Gross Domestic Capital (GDP), creates wealth and employment. Saying it has taken cognizance of the several taxes the Finance Act 2020 created against the industry; hence the government is considering a review of the law to bring down the taxes. Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo disclosed this during the recent 16th Lagos Motor Fair and Autoparts African in Lagos. The Minister was represented at the event by the Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Engr. Jelani Aliyu, who in turn was represented by the Director of Research and Development, NADDC, Dr. Fidelis Achi disclosed that the Council is in touch with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ensure that they commits some money for the setting of a vehicle purchase fund which the Council is working to enable working Nigerian and businessmen purchase made in Nigeria cars at a low interest. According to him, the scheme when put in place will make it possible for auto manufacturers in Nigeria to achieve volume sales. He further said volume sales to help the country’s local content development in the industry. He admitted that lack of a dedicated bank for the industry is a challenge, saying in the meantime, the Bank of Industry is there to provide auto manufacturers the loans they need to finance their businesses. Adebayo also disclosed that two of the three Test Centers, the ones in Kaduna and Enugu will commence operation before the end of the year, saying the Test Centers are being set up to ensure that only spare parts that meet standards are allowed into the Nigerian market whether imported or manufactured locally

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...