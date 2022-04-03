FG to revitalize Dodan Barracks, other facilities in Lagos

The State House Permanent Secretary, Tijjani Umar, has said that the government would revitalize the moribund Dodan Barracks and other facilities under his management in Lagos.

Umar made this disclosure yesterday at a Town Hall meeting with the staff in Lagos after leading a team of the management staff for an on-the-spot assessment of the current facilities at the former seat of government in Ikoyi.

According to a release by the Director of Information, State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, the Permanent Secretary said the Presidential facilities in the State House, Dodan Barracks at Ribadu Road, Ikoyi would receive the necessary attention to make them ‘‘active, functional and effective’’, in delivering services.

It would be recalled that the facility was the official seat of government business under former military heads of state, including Generals Yakubu Gowon, Murtala Muhammed, Olusegun Obasanjo and Muhammadu Buhari, as well as the Supreme Military Headquarters during the Nigerian Civil War.

After the seat of government was moved to Abuja in 1992, State House has maintained a Liaison Office in Lagos, which caters for presidential liaison in the South West geopolitical zone and also provides protocol and logistical support services for top government functionaries visiting or passing through Lagos.

