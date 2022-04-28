FG to revive Ajaokuta Steel Plant, awards N853m consultancy contract

The Federal Government has approved the sum of N853.25 million for the engagement of consultants to prepare concession agreements of Ajaokuta Steel Company and the National Iron Ore Complex, Itakpe, Kogi State, to prospective bidders. Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Muhammed, disclosed this yesterday after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari. Muhammed said the concession of the two companies was in furtherance of the government’s intention to restart the nation’s industrial revolution.

The minister said the approval was sequel to a memo presented during the meeting by Minister of Mines and Steel Devolvement, Olamilekan Adegbite. Mohammed said that the contract included a Value Added Tax of 7.5 per cent. The minister declared that with the approval of the consultancy contract, “significant steps have been made to bring the plants back to life and fast-track Nigeria’s industrial revolution.” He further explained that when the plants were fully resuscitated, Nigeria would be able to save more money, benefit from technology transfer and many other benefits that steel plants of such magnitude could bring.

Mohammed recalled that the contract to build the Ajaokuta Steel plant was first awarded in 1979 to a Russian firm, but that contract terminated in 1996, and successive governments had tried to revive it without success. However, Buhari’s visit to Russia in 2019 provided an opportunity to restart the process, although this was slowed down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FEC also approved revised fees payable for mining engineering and geo-scientific services, which set benchmarks for professionals in the mining sector to enable them, get fair remuneration for their services, Mohammed added. Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, who also briefed journalists, announced FEC’s approval of Nigeria’s Revised Energy Policy (2022). He explained that the revision of the policy became imperative to enable Nigeria to take optimum advantage of all the available sources of energy in the country.

