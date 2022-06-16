News

FG to sanction workers flouting 8-working hours period

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

The Federal Government has said that the standard eightworking hours’ period in the public service was sacrosanct, and workers violating it would face sanctions. This disclosure was made yesterday by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Mrs Ibiene Roberts, during a week-long activity to mark this year’s Civil Service Week, in Abuja.

She said that ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) have been directed to take seriously the issue of workers who are playing truancy and not sticking to the standard eight-working hours, as approved and paid for by the government. The permanent secretary warned workers to always strive to abide by the principles and procedures of the public service, noting that acts of indiscipline won’t be treated lightly.

Mrs Roberts also disclosed that while government was pursuing several reforms that will guarantee better welfare packages for workers, it was also taking measures to curb unproductivity and inefficiencies. Earlier in his remarks, the Minister, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Dr George Akume, noted that workers need attitudinal change as it is key to service delivery. Akume who also presented awards of recognition and excellence to three staff of the ministry, urged them to keep imbibing the core values of integrity and honesty. While he assured that the present administration was developing mass housing for workers, he also noted that the reforms ongoing in the service will be sustained to add more value to Nigeria’s economy.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Service Chiefs to appear before Senate Thursday 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chukwu David, Abuja The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Tuesday, disclosed that the Service Chiefs and heads of security agencies would, on Thursday, appear before the Chamber to brief it on efforts to address the spate of insecurity in the country. Lawan made the disclosure in an announcement during the commencement of the […]
News

Suspension cause of deep concern –Twitter

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Meanwhile, Twitter in its reaction to federal government ban on its activities in Nigeria, expressed “great concern.” Twitter’s Senior Policy Communications Manager for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Sarah Hart, said in a statement that the company is looking into the situation. “The announcement made by the Nigerian Government that they have suspended Twitter’s […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Low turnout as Lagos churches reopen

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Many churches in Lagos, yesterday, witnessed low turnout on the first Sunday of reopening after 20 weeks of lockdown owing to COVID- 19 pandemic. Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu had, on Saturday, August 1, 2020 relaxed some of the lockdown measures instituted by the Lagos State Government to combat the spread of the pandemic.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica