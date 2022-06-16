FG to sanction workers flouting 8-working hours period

The Federal Government has said that the standard eightworking hours’ period in the public service was sacrosanct, and workers violating it would face sanctions. This disclosure was made yesterday by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Mrs Ibiene Roberts, during a week-long activity to mark this year’s Civil Service Week, in Abuja.

She said that ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) have been directed to take seriously the issue of workers who are playing truancy and not sticking to the standard eight-working hours, as approved and paid for by the government. The permanent secretary warned workers to always strive to abide by the principles and procedures of the public service, noting that acts of indiscipline won’t be treated lightly.

Mrs Roberts also disclosed that while government was pursuing several reforms that will guarantee better welfare packages for workers, it was also taking measures to curb unproductivity and inefficiencies. Earlier in his remarks, the Minister, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Dr George Akume, noted that workers need attitudinal change as it is key to service delivery. Akume who also presented awards of recognition and excellence to three staff of the ministry, urged them to keep imbibing the core values of integrity and honesty. While he assured that the present administration was developing mass housing for workers, he also noted that the reforms ongoing in the service will be sustained to add more value to Nigeria’s economy.

