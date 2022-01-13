News

FG to scale up school feeding programme

Posted on

As schools reopen across the country, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD) with technical support from the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has announced that it will be taking to the next level, the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP). This decision results from a joint assessment conducted in the first quarter of 2021 to identify ways of improving, scaling-up and sustaining the NHGSFP.

The Minister, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq said: “The NHGSFP remains an important intervention of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. Through it hunger, malnutrition, poverty, and education can all be addressed. It is an investment that is fully funded by the Federal Government of Nigeria be cause of its sheer potential as a development driver.” The minister noted that her ministry will ensure that the programme is strengthened and sustained so that it can continue to support the needs of the children, families, women and communities it targets. WFP is backing the next stage with a significant transfer of ICT equipment. This includes tablets with access to the PLUS Schools Menus, a free tool to help state nutrition officers design nutritious menus for schools.

 



