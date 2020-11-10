FG to sell off seized assets within six months

Solicitor-General heads Ministerial Committee

Multi-billion naira assets seized from public office holders, civil servants and others which the Federal Government considered as proceeds of crimes will be disposed of within six months.

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja while inaugurating a 22-member Inter- Ministerial Committee to undertake the assignment.

Malami further disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the composition of the committee which is headed by the Solicitor- General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata (SAN) since October 27.

He noted that the core mandate of the committee was to ensure the expedient disposal of all forfeited assets, to generate revenue for the Federal Government. “You may recall that pursuant to Mr. President’s directive in October 2018 following the recommendations of the Presidential Audit Committee on Recovery and Management of Stolen Assets, there was the need for an effective and efficient management of recovered assets, as an interim measure, pending the passage of the Proceeds of Crime Bill.

“In compliance with the directives of Mr. President, the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice issued Asset Tracing, Recovery and Management Regulations, 2019 to provide legal and administrative frameworks for the investigation, tracing, seizure and disposal of stolen or illegally acquired assets and proceeds of crime.

“The Regulation was drawn from the extant laws of the relevant anti-corruption and law enforcement agencies. “It is aimed at ensuring proper coordination of the disposal of the Federal Government assets and for promoting a uniform, harmonized and transparent procedure to safeguard the assets recovered by the relevant agencies in line with the anti-corruption drive of this administration,” Malami stated.

The AGF further stressed that the committee has a timeframe of six months for the disposal of all the forfeited assets, noting that its members were drawn from the relevant agencies that deal with the recovery and disposal of Federal Government of Nigeria’s assets.

According to him, “While Apata shall be the Chairman of the Committee, the Asset Tracing, Recovery and Management Unit under the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice shall serve as the Secretariat of the Committee.”

Twenty-two members of the committee include representatives from the following: Office of the Chief of Staff to the President; Federal Ministry of Justice; Federal Ministry of Finance; Federal Ministry of Works and Housing; Auditor-General of the Federation; Economic and Financial Crimes Commission; Independent Corrupt Practices (and other related offences) Commission; Nigerian Army; Nigerian Navy; Nigeria Police; Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps; Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency and Department of State Services.

Others are representatives of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency; Department of Petroleum Resources; National Oil Spillage, Detection and Response Agency; Bureau of Public Procurement; Civil Society Organization; youth; media; and any other Nigerian with exceptional expertise that could add value to the committee as deems fit by the Attorney General of the Federation.

He added that the responsibilities of the Inter-Ministerial Committee would include to, “Implement provisions of the ATRM Regulations; ensure the transparency of the disposal of Federal Government Final Forfeited Assets; ensure the synergy and collaboration between the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies, other relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies and the Non-Governmental Organization in the collation of records of all assets.

In his remarks, Apata said the committee would help to achieve inter-agencies coordination with regard to recovered assets management and help to boost government revenue. He also said it would help in “advancing the rule of law and anti-corruption stance” of the Buhari regime.

